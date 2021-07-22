Class 1A Sub-State action has started. Both Alburnett and North Linn advanced into round two play. Central City fell to #10 ranked Don Bosco in round one.
AlburnettOn July 13 the Pirates took care of HLV easily 10-0 to advance to the semifinal round against Don Bosco. Reed Stallman had two hits, 4 RBIs, two stolen bases and a run to lead the Pirates to the win. Kale Rose pitched another gem going five innings with 11 strikeouts and gave up only three hits in his complete game win. Shane Neighbor went 2/3 with three RBIs. Luke Ossman and Caden Evans contributed with an RBI each.
On July 17 the Alburnett Pirates were looking for a little payback against the Dons of Don Bosco after an early season loss at home and the boys of summer delivered with a huge 7-3 win to advance to the Class 1A Substate 4 finals game against North Mahaska on July 20 for a chance to go to state.
What a battle it was, this year’s team goes in and knocks off defending state champions, the kids were hungry and they came out and they played hard giving it everything they had. Head coach Ryan Stensland said “The boys put every ounce of their energy into that game last night and away with a victory for him and I am very proud of them.”
Both starting pitchers had rough starts, or it might have been that both offenses were hot, giving up two runs each after one inning. After a ground out from Hunter Caves to start the first, Ossman does what he does by finding a way to get on base when he was hit by a pitch. This was the 20th time this season he has been hit. (He was hit by a pitch in the following inning also). Stallman then walked. Shane Neighbor was the second Pirate to reach when he was hit by a pitch loading the bases. Kale Rose came up next and walked bringing in the Pirates first run of the game. Evans came up next and hit an RBI single for a 2-0 lead. Don Bosco responded in the bottom half with two of their own to tie the score at 2-2.
Don Bosco’s Ty Purdy was relieved by Mack Ortner in the top of the second. Caves had two more strikeouts in the inning. Ossman does what he does again when he was hit by the pitch for the second straight time. Stallman walked, which brought up Shane Neighbor who blasted a single, scoring Ossman and Stallman to give the Pirates a 4-2 lead.
Kale Rose came in to replace Caves in the third and was on point from his opening pitch keeping the Dons scoreless for four straight innings. In that time the Pirates were able to add four more runs across to give them a comfortable 6-2 lead into the sixth inning. Stallman came in for the seventh and shut down the Dons with three straight strikeouts to end the game.
“Kale really pitched well. He gave us four strong Innings and that was phenomenal. He was able to come in and pitched some outstanding baseball and then obviously Reed came in and closed the door there in the seventh,” said Stensland
CENTER POINT URBANACPU vs CR Prairie
On July 13 the Stormin’ Pointers ended their regular season with a tough 5-2 loss against a very good team from Cedar Rapids Prairie. Prairie is ranked #7 in 4A. This was a great game for the Stormin Pointers as they prepared for the postseason as they got to see solid arms at the plate and a solid offense to play against defensively.
Runs and hits were hard to come by in this contest for the Stormin Pointers with Prairie’s Collin Rickertsen throwing a superb game going five innings and striking out seven batters.
Senior Bennett McKee got the Pointers going in the top first with an RBI double. The bats got quite the next four innings until freshman Drake VanGorder lined a double driving in CPUs second and final run of the game. CPU could only muster up three hits, two of which were doubles. Junior Gavin Brinks also contributed with a single of his own.
Class 3A Substate 6 First Round vs Mount Vernon
The Stormin Pointers were looking for a little revenge on July 16 when they faced off against the Mustangs from Mount Vernon who they lost to earlier in the season in a game coach Smith felt they should have won. And the boys did not let their coach down as they defeated Mount Vernon in round one of their Class 3A Substate 5 first round game 3-1 at the newly renovated field.
Mount Vernon took a 1-0 lead in the second inning, but CPU answered with two of their own in the bottom half with an RBI grounder from Patterson and a 2 out RBI single from Braylon Havel. We added on in the fourth with an RBI Sac Fly from sophomore Jaden Patterson to make it a 3-1 game.
CPU had six stolen bases as a team and a ton of base traffic but they couldn’t get those runners in. However, three runs proved to be enough as Brody Grawe threw an absolute gem for the Stormin Pointers. Grawe pitched a complete game giving up just three hits, one error, three balls and 11 strikeouts.
“Our defense also played very well behind him and found a way to advance to the 2nd round against Marion on Monday.” said coach Smith
NORTH LINNNorth Linn vs Hudson
North Linn hosted Hudson in the regular season finale on July 7. Sophomore Ben Wheatley started on the mound for the Lynx and threw very well. Wheatley threw four innings to pick up the win, giving up only three hits and one earned run. Trey McEnany led the offense with two hits and Austin Hilmer added to his state stolen base record by swiping four bases. North Linn’s offense was too much in the end as the Lynx ended their regular season with an 11-4 win and a 32-5 record.
Class 1A Substate 3 first round vs Prince of Peace
July 10 North Linn opened up the postseason by hosting Prince of Peace. After two innings of scoreless baseball, Hilmer got things started with a leadoff double and the Lynx rallied for five runs in the third inning. That was more than enough as Hilmer continued his dominant season on the mound. Hilmer picked up the win going 4 innings and giving up just 2 hits. Bechen threw three scoreless innings in relief as the Lynx advanced with a 6-0 win at home.
Coach Travis Griffith commented, “We didn’t finish the last couple weeks playing our best baseball. It was good to have a few days to clean some things up and concentrate on our postseason. You can tell we came out more focused tonight.”
Class 1A Substate 3 Quarterfinals vs Marquette Catholic
North Linn hosted Marquette Catholic on July 13 who they split with the Lynx just two weeks ago. The Mohawks got things started quickly as they scored two quick runs behind two clutch hits. The Lynx answered back quickly in the second inning to retake the lead 3-2. Corbin Woods added to the lead in the third inning with a towering homerun but the Mohawks wouldn’t go away.
Going into the bottom of the 4th inning, and leading just 4-3, the Lynx rallied again. Griffith led off with a single, followed by a Mohawk error, and a clutch RBI double by Bechen. The Lynx pushed their lead to 7-3 but Marquette answered with two runs again in the fifth inning. Holding on to just a 7-5 lead in the bottom of the sixth, North Linn continued to pressure their opponent and rallied for five more runs. Sturbaum led off with a double and the Lynx hitters continued to grind out long at bats until McEnany put things out of reach with a three-run no doubt home run. Hilmer picked up the win going five innings and Bechen got the save throwing two scoreless innings in relief.
Coach Griffith, “I was very worried about our matchup tonight, not going to lie. Marquette is a very scrappy team and they have had a very good season. I was glad to see our offense explode tonight; we haven’t had that the past few weeks.”
Class 1A Substate 3 Finals vs Maquoketa Valley
On July 17 North Linn hosted Maquoketa Valley in the District Finals. Hilmer took the mound again in what turned out to be an old-fashioned pitcher’s duel. The Wildcats stuck first with a run in the fourth inning on a seeing-eye single by Beitz. The Lynx had their chances as they got runners to second base in each of the last two innings, but they just couldn’t come up with the clutch hit when needed as they fell 0-1.
Austin Hilmer went all seven innings, giving up just the one run and striking out nine batters as he suffered from his first loss of the season. The Lynx finished up a phenomenal season going 24-6 and winning the Tri-Rivers West.
Coach Griffith, “Hats off to Maquoketa Valley on a well-played game. They took hits away with their defense and didn’t get rattled in a big game. Our offense just came out flat tonight and never seemed comfortable up at the plate. But credit MV pitcher Tony Offerman with a well-pitched game mixing it up well all night. I hate to see our season end, no matter if it is in a District Final or State Championship. But I am very proud of our boys for grinding it out all summer and doing it the right way. I love our kids; they do things the right way on and off the field. Things didn’t go the way we wanted tonight, but I’m still proud of what we accomplished this season. Baseball is a crazy game, ya gotta love it.”