Iowa has a proud legacy of supporting its LGBTQ+ neighbors.

Decades before becoming the third state to legalize gay marriage, we launched the country’s first gay student group officially recognized by a state university. Pride festivals are now held across the state, from Des Moines and Iowa City and Coralville to rural and riverfront communities like Humboldt and Fort Madison. Today, 72 percent of Iowans support allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry legally, according to a new Human Rights Campaign poll.

