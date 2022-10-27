Iowa has a proud legacy of supporting its LGBTQ+ neighbors.
Decades before becoming the third state to legalize gay marriage, we launched the country’s first gay student group officially recognized by a state university. Pride festivals are now held across the state, from Des Moines and Iowa City and Coralville to rural and riverfront communities like Humboldt and Fort Madison. Today, 72 percent of Iowans support allowing gay and lesbian couples to marry legally, according to a new Human Rights Campaign poll.
But this right would be at serious risk of disappearing if Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks wins another term in Congress. Earlier this month she declined to say whether she supports gay marriage and added insult to injury by saying her vote in favor of the Respect for Marriage Act — protecting the right to same-sex and interracial marriages in federal law — was “extremely difficult” to come to a decision.
What’s “extremely difficult” about respecting and loving one’s neighbor, brother, sister or child? Miller-Meeks has long cozied up to anti-LGBTQ+ organizations like The Family Leader, applauding its work at its 25th anniversary gala.
She’s deeply out of touch with reality and the wrong choice to represent Iowa’s 1st Congressional District.
Voters in Iowa’s newly redrawn 1st Congressional District should instead elect Democrat Christina Bohannan, a smart state representative and UI law professor. Unlike her rival, Bohannan has an exemplary record of advancing equality and was recently endorsed by the Human Rights Campaign as one of 14 pro-equality U.S. House candidates.
Having grown up in Johnson County (Iowa City, Iowa City West High grad), graduating from and working for the UI, I’ve seen our state’s legacy of equality and acceptance in real time. In fact, our collective level of acceptance was instrumental in my coming out journey. Miller-Meeks is no ally for me or our LGBTQ+ neighbors and cannot be trusted to protect and uphold the rights of all Iowans.