The #10 ranked Alburnett Pirates (19-5, 28-12) and #2 ranked North Linn Lynx (23-1, 38-6) will meet up at 7 p.m. on July 12 at North Linn in the Class 2A - Region 6 Championship for a chance to move onto the state tournament.
Alburnett
On July 7 the Pirates opened up their post season play with a 12-8 Class 2A Region 6 win to advance to the semi-finals where they would take on the Denver Cyclones. Dike-New Hartford took an early 1-0 lead after one. This lit a fire under the girls' belts as they erupted for nine runs in the bottom of the second inning and were able to hold off the Wolverines for the win.
Head Coach Nate Robertson commented, “Our girls put the ball in play and when you do that good thing usually happens. I give credit to D-NH and their coaching staff because we were up big, couldn't get that last run to run across them, and they competed until the end of the game. We gave them some runs, which we addressed in post-game and told the girls to keep playing aggressive and games will end up how we want them too.”
On July 9 the Pirates hosted Denver for the chance to advance to the Class 2A Region 6 finals. The Pirates put the ball in play, unfortunately a majority of the balls hit were right at the defense and that's the way softball goes some nights. The Pirates were only able to put two runners on base through the first four innings before there was an almost two-hour rain delay. The Pirates came out of the break with some high energy and execution. Senior McKenna Parker started off the fifth with a clutch single. Parker coaxed a walk, and Rhea Armon executed a SAC bunt to move her to second, Hailey Carolan came up and scored Parker on a single which ended up being the winning hit.
We asked Carolan what her approach was in the fifth inning when the opportunity arose, “Well, if I’m being honest, my every approach at bat is to make good contact with the ball and hit it hard enough that the defense has trouble fielding it.”
Carolan had control of the mound from the opening pitch, allowing just two hits while recording a season and career high 15 strikeouts including the final five outs of the game. The Pirates defense never allowed a Cyclone runner to get past second base.
“I felt very nervous on the mound yet very focused because I knew how big this game was for our team.” said Carolan following the game.
After giving up a hit in the top of the sixth, and a walk two batters later, Carolan struck out the last two batters and followed that up by striking out the side in the top of the seventh for the win.
“I just knew that in this situation I had to focus hard and trust my arm to get the last two outs we needed. I thought, I can’t get down on myself because that wouldn’t help and I knew I had a defense behind me that would help me out like they always do.” said Carolan
Following the game, we caught up with coach Robertson, “I don't like to point out individual performances in a team effort, but WHAT A NIGHT FOR HAILEY CAROLAN. She had what ended up being the game winning hit, as well as a 15-strikeout shutout. We've talked a lot this year about going out and competing first pitch until the last pitch of every game. We know we can compete with North Linn and I expect them to be ready for us. We are going to go over there and give it all we've got. I'm excited for the girls to get this opportunity and we are going to go all in and let the chips fall where they may.”
Center Point Urbana
On June 29 CPU was able to take two from Beckman Catholic 8-0 and 9-6. In game one sophomore Olivia Perez took to the mound throwing a complete game with six strikeouts. The Pointers were able to get 13 hits on the night including a home run by senior Shaelyn Hansen. Hansen had three hits, two runs and three RBIs. Kora Katcher had three hits and three runs scored. Game two was a bit closer. Both teams scored three runs in their respective first innings. Beckman added one run in the second and two more in the top of the fourth to take a 6-3 lead, but the Pointers came back in the bottom of the fourth and put three runs up to tie the game at 6-6. Three more runs in the bottom of the sixth sealed the sweep for CPU. Nicole Coppess pitched a complete game with three strikeouts. Shaelyn Hansen again was the star of the night with two hits and two RBI. Kali Washburn went 2-4 with two RBIs. Sophomores Ryanne Hansen and Perez each had an RBI in the win.
On June 30 CPU split their series at Independence losing game one 6-5, but came back to win the nightcap 5-2. In game one it was a three run seventh inning by the Mustangs that secured the win. CPU came out strong scoring five runs in the top of the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. Indee came back in the bottom of the third with three runs. CPU was not able to put across any more runs. In game two it was senior Aliza Mollenhauer who came through with two runs and two RBIs in the 5-2 win.
On July second the Pointers fell to 4A Cedar Rapids Jefferson 10-4. Senior Faith Maue had one hit and RBI. Jefferson was able to put across runs in the first five innings to secure the win.
The 2021 season came to a close for the CPU Stormin’ Pointers (9-15, 14-21) as they fell 8-0 to the #2 ranked Mount Vernon Mustangs (22-2, 33-4) in the Class 3A Region 5 Quarterfinals at the brand-new artificial-turf Van Metre field. The Mustangs junior star pitcher showed why she is one of the top pitchers in the state throwing a complete game with 10 strikeouts.
Senior Shaelyn Hansen led the pointers this season with 25 RBI followed closely by Mollenhauer with 20. Perez led the pitching staff with a 6-9 record with a 3.70 ERA and 52 strikeouts.
We would like to wish all five of the CPU seniors, Mollenhauer, Coppess, Maue, Claire Neighbor and Shaelyn Hansen the best of luck in their future. The Pointers will return three juniors next season and a lineup loaded with sophomores and freshmen. The future is bright.
Central City
On June 30 the Wildcats hosted Midland in a make-up game from the previous week taking both games 10-0 and 3-2. In the game one 10-0-win Sara Reid struck out 14 batters in six innings and contributed at the plate with three hits, an RBI and two doubles. The Wildcats were able to get 14 hits which included five doubles. Bailie Weber and Emma Fritcher each had two RBIs. In game two both teams put up two runs in the first inning but it was a clutch RBI that sealed the win for the Wildcats. Reid continued her dominance on the mound with 15 strikeouts while giving up just three hits.
The Wildcats swept Springville on July 1, 4-0 and 2-0 to end their regular season with a 30-8 record with a 20-game win streak.
In the Class 1A first round matchup the Wildcats hosted Easton Valley coming away with a 12-0 win in four innings behind a grand slam by junior Reid in the Wildcats 11 run fourth inning to advance to the second round.
It took Reid just 65 pitches allowing only two hits in which the Wildcats extended their win streak to 22 games with the 1-0 win over Springville in the 1A regional quarterfinal game.
The lone Wildcat run came when Hannah Kramer led off the third being HBP, she then advanced to second on a wild pitch. A groundout moved her to third when Weber blasted one to center field and Kramer beat the throw to home for a 1-0 lead. Reid faced just 23 batters in the entire game with a minimum 18 through the first six innings. Springville managed just one baserunner through six innings. Morgan Nachazel singled to lead off the bottom of the third, moved to second on Savannah Nealman’s sacrifice bunt but was caught stealing at third.
The Orioles had runners at the corners with one out in the seventh, but Reid struck out the last two.