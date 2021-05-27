DES MOINES
Having taken part at some of the country’s biggest AAU throwing events during what has been a spectacular youth career, Anamosa freshman Maddie Fischer found out there are still plenty of lessons to learn when it comes to the pressures of the Iowa High School state track and field meet.
“I thought having thrown at National AAU tournaments all over the country for so many years that I wouldn’t be quite so nervous coming into my first-ever state meet, but that didn’t turn out to be the case,” said Fischer, who represented the Anamosa girls in the class 2A discus event just outside Drake Stadium in Des Moines Friday, May 21, placing 16th overall after a 114-foot, 1-inch effort as one of only two freshmen to compete in the event, and the only one to do so in the second (most prestigious) flight.
“Sometimes, even if you think you’re super-prepared, it just might not work out the way you hope it would.”
Fischer popped her top throw on her very first attempt before fouling on her second and finishing with a 97-7 effort on her third and final attempt.
“I wanted to make finals and win a medal, so I’m leaving here pretty disappointed,” she said. “I didn’t reach my goal this time, so I’ll have to work even harder in the off-season so I can make sure I don’t feel like this again next year. I don’t like it, but my timing and nerves just were off. I have to do a better job of focusing and not letting those things throw me off, but they did make the difference.”
Central Springs’ Abigayle Angell topped the class 2A discus field winning the event after a throw of 133-10.
“My goal coming in here was to throw somewhere in the 130s, and if I could have done that, and I know I’m capable of doing that because I’ve done it at practice several times, I could have been up there with the top girls.”
Which is where Fischer fully expects to be next season.
“My goal is to come back here and win the state title,” she said. “There are a lot of seniors graduating this year and hopefully I can take advantage.”