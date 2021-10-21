Anamosa Community School District
Regular Meeting
October 18, 2021
The Anamosa Board of Education met in regular session on October 18, 2021, at 6:00 p.m., in the Anamosa Schools Administrative Offices with President Chalstrom presiding. Members present: Hurt, Wickham, Gombert and Miell. Directors Braden and McQuillen were absent.
Motion by Hurt, seconded by Wickham to adopt the agenda, as printed. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Wickham, seconded by Gombert to approve the consent agenda (minutes dated 9/20, claims and financial reports), as submitted. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Wickham, seconded by Miell to approve employee resignations and effective dates, as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Wendy Davis SH Special Education Para-educator September 24, 2021
Madalyn Hinz SH Special Education Para-educator Immediately
Motion by Hurt, seconded by Wickham to approve the following new positions. Motion carried 5-0.
1. Temporary cook helper for up to 5 hours per day for the remainder of the 2021-22 school year.
2. 2-year mental health professional position at the Anamosa High School.
Motion by Hurt, seconded by Wickham to approve personnel appointments, adjustments and effective dates, as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Laura Chramosta Transfer from Special Education Para-
educator to AMS/AHS Library Para-educator October 19, 2021
Kim Donaldson Midday Preschool Route (2 days a week) September 21, 2021
Dennis LaBarge Midday Preschool Route (2 days a week) September 21, 2021
Katie Heady Temporary Cook Helper October 19, 2021
Autumn Seeley Special Education Para-educator November 1, 2021
Eric Oliver Transfer to VolunteerAssistant 8th Grade
Girls’ Basketball Coach Immediately
Stan Hughes Head 8th Grade Girls’ Basketball Coach October 19, 2021
Derek Lumsden, Executive Director of Jones County Economic Development, was going to make a report on the Childhood Feasibility Study they recently completed, but was unable to be at the meeting.
Motion by Gombert, seconded by Miell to approve the second reading of revisions to board policies
(700 and 800 series), as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
Linda Von Behren , District Business Manager, brought the board up to date on the district’s 2020-21 financial condition.
Motion by Gombert, seconded by Wickham to approve a request to the School Budget Review Committee for Allowable Growth and Supplemental Aid for the 2020-21 Special Education Program in the amount of $248,452.00 or as determined by the Iowa Department of Education following the DE audit review. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Wickham, seconded by Gombert to approve early graduation requests, as requested, subject to completion of required course work. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Hurt, seconded by Gombert to approve the Board President to sign special education contracts for the 2021-22 school year. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Wickham, seconded by Miell to accept the following high bids for miscellaneous vehicles for sale, as presented. Motion carried 5-0.
2001 Full Size School Bus — $ 550.00 1996 GMC Safari Van — $ 776.00
2001 Lift Bus – RV Frame — $ 650.00 1999 Enclosed Trailer — $ 756.50
Motion by Gombert, seconded by Wickham to approve 4 + Transitional Services Agreement with Kirkwood Community College to provide secondary level special education. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Wickham, seconded by Gombert to go into closed session, at 6:57 p.m., per Iowa Code 21.5(1)(a) to review or discuss records which are required by state or federal law to be kept confidential or to be kept confidential for that governmental body’s possession or continued receipt of federal funds. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Gombert, seconded by Miell to come out of closed session and into open session at 7:19 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Hurt, seconded by Gombert to approve an open enrollment request out-of-district for student “A”. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Hurt, seconded by Gombert to table an open enrollment request out-of-district for student
“B” until more information can be secured. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Hurt, seconded by Wickham to adjourn at 7:40 p.m. Motion carried 5-0.
President
Recording Secretary
Published in the Journal Eureka Oct. 28, 2021