Jones County numbers decreased over the past week after a brief rise, according to state numbers.
ANAMOSA - It takes a special kind of archer just to be able to compete at the National level.
ANAMOSA - Giving themselves all the chances they could to defeat visiting Bellevue-Marquette Tuesday, May 4, the Anamosa girls’ soccer team at…
SPRINGVILLE - There was never a doubt that if Springville senior Alex Koppes wanted to play basketball at the collegiate level, he was going …
ANAMOSA - It’s already been a special season for the Anamosa boys track and field team in 2021, winning multiple team championships, but what …
GOOSE LAKE - It hasn’t taken Midland freshman Anna Bartels very long to get accustomed to the competition at the high school varsity level as …
As we enter planting season, I encourage everyone to “plant for pollinators!” By planting for our native bees, butterflies and hummingbirds, you make your home and community beautiful and attractive to people and wildlife. Planting for pollinators also provides critical habitat for declining…