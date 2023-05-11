The second class of Jones County beef ambassador candidates have been named by the Jones County Beef Producers, with 11 local students selected.

Theo Baumer

jex-05112023-beef-baumer-xxa

Theo baumer
jex-05112023-beef-ehresman-xxa

Jessica Ehresman
jex-05112023-beef-hhenderson-xxa

Hailey Hender-son
jex-05112023-beef-nhenderson-xxa

natalie Hender-son
jex-05112023-beef-emeyer-xxa

emily meyer
jex-05112023-beef-wmeyer-xxa

wesley meyer
jex-05112023-beef-hschlarmann-xxa

Haili schlar-mann
jex-05112023-beef-kschlarmann-xxa

Kinzi schlar-mann
jex-05112023-beef-schneiter-xxa

Lincoln Schneiter
jex-05112023-beef-stoll-xxa

Lilly stoll
jex-05112023-beef-wickman-xxa

Alyssa Wickman

