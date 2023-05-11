The second class of Jones County beef ambassador candidates have been named by the Jones County Beef Producers, with 11 local students selected.
Theo Baumer
Theo is a freshman at Midland High School. He is the son of Steven and Katie Baumer. Baumer is involved in 4-H, the Midland FFA Chapter, showing cattle and hockey. In his free time, he enjoys playing hockey and showing cattle. His future plans are to attend college and major in something agriculture related.
Jessica Ehresman
Jessica Ehresman is a junior. She is the daughter of Eric and Heather Ehresman. She is involved in the Jones County Beef Producers Youth Beef Team and is highly involved in her church through being a worship team member, active member of the youth group, camp counselor and vacation bible school student teacher and involvement in service projects. She is a member of the Marion Home School Assistance Program mock trial team and student council member. In her free time, she enjoys hanging out with friends and family, working on her family farm and has a love for genetics, learning about the judicial system and music. She has taught herself to play guitar, ukulele and banjo, and she also plays the piano. Ehresman’s future plans are not 100% set yet, but she does know it will involve her family ranch and possibly attending college for a degree in ag science.
Hailey Henderson
Hailey Henderson is a sophomore at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of Chad and Missy Henderson. She is involved in softball, volleyball, track, the Monticello FFA Chapter, the Jones County Beef Producers Youth Beef Team, showing and riding horses and showing cattle. In her free time, she enjoys riding and showing horses, showing cattle, playing sports, spending time outdoors and hanging out with friends and family. Henderson’s future plans are to go to the University of Iowa to become a pharmacist.
Natalie Henderson
Natalie Henderson is a sophomore at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of Chad and Missy Henderson. She is involved in basketball, softball, track, the Monticello FFA Chapter, showing horses and cattle and the Jones County Beef Producers Youth Beef Team. In her free time, she enjoys riding horses, showing animals, playing sports and hanging out with family and friends. Henderson’s future plans are to become a firefighter/EMT as well as owning her own cow/calf operation.
Emily Meyer
Emily Meyer is a senior at Anamosa High School. She is the daughter of Jamie and Sally Meyer. She is involved in 4-H, the Anamosa FFA chapter, Iowa Junior Red Angus Association, 4-H County Council, Anamosa student council, show choir, girls wrestling and mock trial. Emily is currently serving as president of her 4-H club, FFA chapter and of the Iowa Junior Red Angus Association. In her free time, she enjoys baking, hanging out with friends and family, showing cattle and helping out on the family farm. Meyer’s future plans are to attend Iowa State University to major in Agriculture and Rural Policy.
Wesley Meyer
Wesley Meyer is a sophomore at Anamosa High School. He is the son of Jamie and Sally Meyer. He is involved in 4-H, the Anamosa FFA Chapter, Iowa Junior Red Angus Association, Jazz band and mock trial. In his free time, he enjoys working on the family farm, showing cattle, meeting new people and participating in various school events. Meyer’s future plans are to attend a four-year college and major in the agricultural field.
Haili Schlarmann
Haili Schlarmann is a sophomore at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of John and Jami Schlarmann. She is involved in volleyball, softball, soccer, Camp Fire, the Monticello FFA chapter, church, middle school activity coordinator and the Jones County Beef Producer Youth Beef Team. Schlarmann has recently received her Wo-He-Lo degree as a Camp Fire member. In her free time, she enjoys showing livestock, helping on the family farm, hanging out with family and friends and going to cattle sales with her dad. Her future plans are to attend Iowa State University to major in agriculture education and become an ag teacher.
Kinzi Schlarmann
Kinzi Schlarmann is a junior at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of John and Jami Schlarmann. She is involved in volleyball, track, softball, 4-H, Camp Fire, National Honor Society, the Monticello FFA Chapter, the Jones County Beef Producers Youth Beef Team and the Sacred Heart Church in Monticello. In her free time, she enjoys playing club volleyball, spending time with family and friends, shopping, showing cattle and helping on her family farm. Her future plans are to attend a four-year college for a degree in either agriculture, business or communications.
Lincoln Schneiter
Lincoln Schneiter is a freshman at Monticello High School. He is the son of Ron and Jackie Schneiter. Schneiter is involved in football, basketball, track, the Monticello FFA chapter, showing cattle and raising his own herd. In his free time, he enjoys managing his own herd, playing sports, showing cattle and working on the family farm. His future plans are to attend a four-year college and major in business.
Lilly Stoll
Lilly Stoll is a freshman at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of Matt Stoll and Katie Wernimont. Stoll is involved in softball, golf, BINGO, 4-H, church and Sunday school teacher, the Monticello FFA Chapter, Jones County Dairy Promoters and the Jones County Beef Producers Youth Beef Team. In her free time, she enjoys helping and spending time on her family dairy farm, managing her own beef herd and raising Boer goats. Her future plans are undecided at this time, but she does know she would like to continue to own her own beef herd and work at her family dairy farm.
Alyssa Wickman
Alyssa Wickham is a sophomore at Monticello High School. She is the daughter of Alan and Amy Wickman. She is involved in bowling, Camp Fire, the Monticello FFA Chapter and the Jones County Beef Producers Youth Beef Team. She has received many awards over her years in Camp Fire but just recently received her Wo-He-Lo which is the highest degree that you can receive. In her free time, she enjoys crafting, sewing and babysitting. Her future plans are to attend a university and major in elementary education.