Anamosa
Catholic Schools Week (Jan. 29 – Feb. 3) is a national celebration that provides the opportunity to recognize the importance, the value and the contributions of Catholic education to the church and the world. For St. Patrick School in Anamosa, it is a week of celebrating at mass, dress-up days, school assemblies, a bowling field trip and Grandparents’ Day!
Through these events, St. Patrick School, a pillar in the Anamosa community since 1942, celebrates the value a faith-based education provides to young people and its contributions to church, communities and nation.
The theme of this year’s celebration is “Catholic Schools: Faith. Excellence. Service.” It encompasses the core products and values found in Catholic schools across the country. Educators grow with students by teaching them to become future servant leaders, faith-filled disciples and enriched citizens in our communities. These shared qualities are what make Catholic schools work, and they are what make Catholic schools succeed. For St. Patrick School, the theme means honing in on their “Four Great Things” – Faith Formation, small class sizes, academic excellence and family atmosphere. Ultimately, these elements are why families make the investment to engage in a faith-based education at St. Patrick School.
Faith formation
Weekly Masses on Tuesdays led by students as well as regular prayer and religion classes build an environment where Catholic faith is front and center.
“What sets St. Patrick School apart is its Catholic identity and the role Jesus Christ plays in our lives,” principal Michael Volk said. “Students learn the value of service to others in relevant, real-world situations by their participation in being cantors, lectors and servers at mass, collecting food for those who are food insecure, serving on committees like student council and performing volunteer service in the community.”
However, St. Patrick is not just for Catholic families.
“About 40% of our student population at St. Patrick School is non-Catholic Christian,” Volk said.
Small class sizes
Small class sizes allow students and faculty the ability to foster meaningful relationships and provide 1:1 learning experiences which enables students to become well-balanced emotionally, physically and socially. Classes have a limit of 20 students.
Students agree that small class sizes set their school apart.
“I like St. Patrick School because of the nice teacher and staff, and because it is a smaller school. St. Pat’s is also great because we get to go to mass every Tuesday, which means I get to go twice a week! I have made so many friends here that I never want to leave,” fifth grader Bennett Clark said.
Academic excellence
St. Patrick School prioritizes the academic excellence of students. Students become life-long learners who interact as members of their church, who develop their individual talents and who encourage service to others.
“St. Patrick School has a reputation for having excellent test scores and top high school placement where many students go on to serve as officers in the National Honor Society and student council,” Volk said.
Family atmosphere
St. Patrick School offers many opportunities for parents and extended families to participate in school celebrations throughout the year including open houses, school masses, VIP days and more. Student Tuition Organization (STO) applications are available for families of children who are interested in St. Patrick School. STO is a charitable organization representing all Catholic K-12 schools in the Archdiocese of Dubuque. The STO receives voluntary cash contributions from Iowa taxpayers and allocates those funds in tuition grants to Iowa school children. In turn, families, regardless of faith, use these grants to attend one of the schools represented by the STO.
“Too often, families feel they do not have the means for choice in education, but STO makes that possible,” Volk said.
St. Patrick School also has private donors who assist families with tuition.
“If families value a faith-based education and do not feel they have the monetary means to attend St. Patrick School, then please step into my office. Together, we will find a way to finance your child’s education through multiple tuition assistance, scholarship and grant opportunities” Volk said.
For more information, please visit the school website – www.stpatschool.us. Volk encourages families to call or stop by for a tour to learn more about our students’ faith development and community service projects.
Two upcoming events that everyone in the community is welcome to attend and participate in include: Preschool and Kindergarten Open House, Thursday, Feb. 9, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the Spring Gala “Lights, Camera, Auction,” Saturday, March 25, at the Scooters Bar and Grill. To learn more about St. Patrick and what our families and students are saying, please check out the school Facebook page by searching St. Patrick School, Anamosa.
St. Patrick students are excited about engaging their community, especially during Catholic Schools Week as they kick-off the week with a Catholic Schools Week celebration during the 10:30 a.m. mass at St. Patrick Church on Sunday, Jan. 29. Students will also celebrate Catholic Schools Week by kicking off the World’s Finest Chocolate Fundraiser, enjoying a luncheon with grandparents, and showing their school pride on VIP Day.