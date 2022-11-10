SOLON

Joseph Kohout was born around 1844 (exact dates are unavailable) in Bohemia and immigrated to the United States with Adelbert/Albert/Adolph (father) and Katerina/Catherine (mother) in 1854. They settled in Monticello. In 1872, he married Antonie Schimbersky in Western Township (Linn County) and died in Sept. 1876. He was buried in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Solon.

