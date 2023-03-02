Anamosa
This year, members of the Anamosa Student Council have started a new program for council members to allow them to explore passion projects that are personal to them and allow members to brainstorm their own ideas for improving the school.
For one Anamosa ninth-grade student, that meant ensuring incoming high schoolers had a clearer picture of the options open to them for extracurricular.
“One of my passion projects was to better educate incoming freshmen about the programs offered at Anamosa High School,” Brooke Heying said during a presentation to the school board Feb. 20. “As a freshman this year, signing up for classes last year seemed a little bit intimidating. I did not really understand how high school worked or the activities offered.”
Some clubs, like marching band or FFA, came with class requirements which Heying was unaware. She was able to change her schedule to be a part of marching band, which had a huge impact on her year.
“I am beyond blessed that I ended up taking a chance and joining marching band because it opened up so many opportunities for me,” she said.
However, some classmates missed out on activities they were interested in because they didn’t want to change around their schedule.
So, the first ever activities fair was held at the high school. At parent night, Feb. 21, after parents sat through a presentation, students were waiting at tables outside the Ellen Kennedy Fine Arts representing the various clubs and sports open to students.
The advice they wished they would have gotten was wide-ranging. Here’s a sampling of what they had to say.
Dean Lambertsen and Tina Lin said they both joined band as something to do because they needed a block to fill or because they happened to know a couple of the upperclassmen but were largely going in blind in terms of what to expect. They were hoping to provide their fellow students with a clearer picture of what it entails.
For others, like Paige Wehring, there were some clubs that were a complete unknown as they entered high school.
“I wish I would have known about mock trial,” she said. “I want to be a lawyer. So, knowing that could have been a viable option for me to experience a trial setting beforehand. That would have been really nice.”
That lack of knowledge can also come in the form of misconceptions about a certain club. Steven Lin said he delayed becoming part of the speech club because of what he perceived it was, just giving speeches, rather than the reality.
“That’s what we’re hoping to change tonight, so that people can go to speech without thinking it’s just about giving speeches,” he said.
For students who came in after the COVID-shortened year, that transition was even more blind, but she was happy to be able to pass along what she knows now because just knowing a little bit about what you might be interested in can be helpful in preparing for the new experience.
Even for those that have had prior experience in an activity, getting a sense of what to expect at the next level can be helpful when it came to sports.
There are ancillary benefits to having a better understanding for how involved a student can plan on being during high school—particularly when it comes to get a jump on silver cord hours.
“You get really busy during high school. So, it’s probably best to do it during the summer between middle school and high school,” Elise Broghammer said, with Sherry Lin adding that knowing what to expect during the summer camps is important for that first year, too.
The overall advice from multiple students was pretty straightforward: try as many things as you can and don’t be afraid to take chances, you never know what friendships it might lead to.
“You get to know a group of people that I wouldn’t talk to otherwise,” Hannah Greif said.