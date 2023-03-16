'Aladdin Jr.' Mar 16, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 38 Buy Now Carter Willms and Josephine Geets duet “A Whole New World” during Midland’s production of “Aladdin Jr.” March 12. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Josephine Geets, Aspen Rushford, Shyla Curran and Ashlynn Basset share a song in the palace. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Aladdin (Carter Willms), playing Prince Ali, tries to explain himself to Jasmin (Josephine Geets). Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Aladdin’s friends, played by Avery Edwards, Cassidy Fox and Jayden Minor, find themselves arrested by Hadley Dosland’s Razoul. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Haleigh Payne’s Genie explains to Carter Willms why he’s got a new best friend. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jayden Dirks’ Iago and Nathan Dunfee’s Jafar take center stage. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Josephine Geets as Jasmine and Kameren Smith as the Sultan argue. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Haleigh Payne’s Genie opens up “Aladdin Jr.” as narrator. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Kai Brokaw took the stage as Prince Abdullah. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Kameren Smith’s Sultan makes a proclamation while Nathan Dunfee’s Jafar and Jayden Dirks’ Iago lurk in the background. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Carter Willms sings during the opening number of Midland’s “Aladdin Jr.” Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCentral City barn fire kills livestockCenter Point is home to a new Mexican restaurantOld fire station becomes new Alburnett City HallJackson placed on leaveSpringville archery: Pair of top-10 performancesAnamosa Middle School eighth grade boys basketball wrap-up: Bringing the intensity every single dayAll-Conference Basketball Honors Announced‘This was the start of us just wanting to be better:’ How the Anamosa Jazz Band turned a disappointment into fuel for a championship driveAnamosa Wrestling Club: Bixler reaches finals at state PeeweeMidland musicals return with ‘Aladdin Jr.’ Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. More Announcements 60th anniversary Mar 9, 2023 Dave and Sharon Becker Anniversary Dec 8, 2022 50th anniversary Sep 1, 2022 Anniversary Aug 11, 2022 Anniversary Jun 16, 2022 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms