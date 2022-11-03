Anamosa
At the annual meeting of Anamosa Festivals held Oct. 27 at the Wapsipinicon Country Club, the 501C3 discussed their financials and their role in the community.
Windy and becoming cloudy during the afternoon. High 73F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 60F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: November 3, 2022 @ 12:15 pm
Anamosa
At the annual meeting of Anamosa Festivals held Oct. 27 at the Wapsipinicon Country Club, the 501C3 discussed their financials and their role in the community.
The organization was established back in 2006, with the goal of providing a charitable organization through which community organizations could receive donations.
“Over the last few years, I think there’s been a little confusion over what Anamosa Festivals was,” board member Angela Winekauf said. “The main mission of Anamosa Festivals is to assist, not only the chamber, but other community organizations in their fundraising efforts for civic pride, historical preservation, cultural development, local festivals and events.”
The events that the organization assists with include the annual Pumpkinfest. This year the fundraising was able to fully fund the prizes for the weigh-off and still have additional funding left over. The organization also helps collect funds for the annual Magic on Main events. It initially helped fundraise for the “God Bless America” sculpture, which was later transferred to the Arts Court, and was the 501C3 organization for RAGBRAI last year.
The organization is always looking for more community projects to help with and encouraged people to reach out, which they can do at anamosafestivals@gmail.com.
As far as expenses go, they were fairly limited ongoing, as the funds raised were sent back out for the specific purpose for which the donations were accepted. The limited ongoing expenses include liability insurance and the cost of a P.O. box, which the organization was hopeful to get covered for with Hotel/Motel funding in the coming year to avoid having to charge things like a membership or service fee.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.