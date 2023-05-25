featured Anamosa graduation May 25, 2023 13 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Brianna Neuhaus lifts her diploma in celebration walking across the stage May 21 during Anamosa’s graduation ceremony. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Joslin Banowetz gave the opening remarks of the ceremony. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Anamosa’s newest graduates make their way out of the gym. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Lucy Hawkins and Chelsea Holland walk toward their seats at the opening of the ceremony. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Ava Hinrichsen accepts her diploma from board member Dennis Holland. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Chase Kromminga was all smiles after receiving his diploma. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Nick Raine conducts his fellow bandmates during their performance of “Creep.” Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Ruby Robertson closed out the ceremony addressing her classmates. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Graduates enjoyed the senior slideshow during the ceremony. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Karter Theilen takes a solo during the band’s performance of “Creep.” Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jenna Woods shakes hands with assistant principal Bret Jones prior to leaving the stage. Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Buy Now Jake Bourgeois • Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Anamosa JournalEureka To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesSimply Homemade expands to a coffee shopThis week's Athlete of the Week is...Anamosa graduationElvin WalkerWalderbach retires from ambulance board: Service has seen wide-ranging changes across 50 years2023 STATE TRACK TICKETS PUNCHED!Faith Missions Thrift Store completes 2023 first-quarter donationsInitial partnership successfulMidland girls track and field - Jaden Gatts 1A high jump: Storybook kind of endingTwo Scoops offers up frozen treats Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. More Announcements 60th anniversary Mar 9, 2023 Dave and Sharon Becker Anniversary Dec 8, 2022 50th anniversary Sep 1, 2022 Anniversary Aug 11, 2022 Anniversary Jun 16, 2022 Got An Announcement? We accept many different kinds of announcements. Just click on the button below and submit a form. Go to forms