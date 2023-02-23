Anamosa FFA currently has 67 members apart of our chapter for the 2022-2023 school year. Our goal as a chapter was to increase the number of community service projects that our chapter is involved in. As a chapter, we are focusing on respecting tradition while also making progression which is reflected in our activities.
To start our year of community service, we held a canned food drive in the whole school. We asked each advisory in our school to donate at least 20 items, whether that was toiletries or food items. We had this event going on for two weeks and we were able to collect over 250 items to donate. Our collections went to the Jones County Food Bank in Anamosa. We valued this as a chapter because we want to better our community and make the daily necessities accessible to everyone.
As a chapter, we have visited the Anamosa Care Center three times. Each time we went, we had a different activity for the residents to do. Our first activity was playing bingo with the residents, and we offered various prizes for the winner of each bingo round. On our second visit, we painted pumpkins with them for Halloween. Our third activity was bingo and coloring pages for the residents. By going to the Anamosa Care Center, we are able to interact with the residents and help to bring more joy to their lives.
Recently, our chapter has been working with the Animal Welfare Friends shelter in Monticello, Iowa. Our members volunteered to make tie blankets to donate to the shelter. We made a total of 20 blankets for the shelter, which will be used by the animal shelter to keep its residents warm during this winter season. Some of our officer team went to deliver the blankets and were able to see some of the residents there. Our chapter is happy to keep our furry friends warm and happy!
Our chapter hopes to continue our community service throughout the year. We have more events scheduled and are excited to be giving back to the community. Each member also receives something out of the community service that we do, whether that be self-fulfillment or something to do after school. Our chapter hopes to continue to make a difference in our community and the communities around us.