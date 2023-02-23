Anamosa FFA currently has 67 members apart of our chapter for the 2022-2023 school year. Our goal as a chapter was to increase the number of community service projects that our chapter is involved in. As a chapter, we are focusing on respecting tradition while also making progression which is reflected in our activities.

To start our year of community service, we held a canned food drive in the whole school. We asked each advisory in our school to donate at least 20 items, whether that was toiletries or food items. We had this event going on for two weeks and we were able to collect over 250 items to donate. Our collections went to the Jones County Food Bank in Anamosa. We valued this as a chapter because we want to better our community and make the daily necessities accessible to everyone.

