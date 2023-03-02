Anna Adams

Anna Louise Adams, 94, of Anamosa, passed away Feb. 15, 2023 at Jones Regional Medical Center.
A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be directed to The Jones County Historical Society or The United Methodist Church.
She was born Nov. 2, 1928 in Cass Township, Jones County, daughter of Thomas and Bertha (Blassing Fairbanks) Stimpson. She graduated from Anamosa High School in 1946. She was married to Melvin Brickley in December of 1947 and later divorced. She married Dale Adams in 1994; he passed away in September, 2003.
Anna worked as a bookkeeper for Bud Brickley Truck Line, for Don Stickles and Sons Farms, and the Linn and Jones County Human Service Offices.
She was a member of Business and Professional Women, The Lions Club and the Anamosa United Methodist Church. She served as treasurer of the Jones County Regional Hospital Auxiliary, and was very active with the Jones County Historical Society. She enjoyed family, playing bridge, farkle and travel.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister Eunice (Stimpson) Conley and four children: Tom Brickley of Puerto Escondido, Mexico; Terry (Loretta) Brickley of Anamosa; Teresa (Dan) Null of Elkhart, Ind.; and Jed (Marla) Brickley of Austin, Texas; four grandchildren: Jack Brickley, Stephen (Ashley) Brickley, Moni Null and Damon Null.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers George Stimpson and John Stimpson, and sisters Betty (Stimpson) Angus, Barbara (Stimpson) Peterson and a grandson Thomas Brickley Gibson.