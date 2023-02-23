Anna Adams

Anna Louise Adams, of Anamosa, died Feb. 15, 2023.
A celebration of life service will be announced later.
Anna was born Nov. 2, 1928 in Cass Township, Jones County, daughter of Thomas and Bertha Stimpson and graduated from Anamosa High School in 1946. She was married to Melvin Brickley in December of 1947 and later divorced. She married Dale Adams in 1994; he died in September, 2003.
Mrs. Adams retired in June 1994. She worked as a bookkeeper for Bud Brickley Truck Line, and later for Don Stickles and Sons Farms. She later worked in the Linn and Jones County human services offices.
Anna was a member of Business and Professional Women, Lions and the Anamosa United Methodist Church. She served as treasurer of the Jones County Regional Hospital Auxiliary, and was very active with the Jones County Historical Society. She enjoyed family, playing bridge, farkle, and travel.
Those left to cherish her memory are her sister Eunice (Stimpson) Conley and four children: Tom Brickley of Puerto Escondido, Mexico, Terry (Loretta) Brickley of Anamosa, Teresa (Dan) Null of Elkhart, Ind. and Jed (Marla) Brickley of Austin, Texas. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jack Brickley, Stephen (Ashley) Brickley, Moni Null, and Damon Null.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers George Stimpson and John Stimpson, and sisters Betty (Stimpson) Angus, Barbara (Stimpson) Peterson and a grandson Thomas Brickley Gibson.