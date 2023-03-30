Monticello
With Sen. Dan Zumbach filling in for Carrie Koelker March 24 at the Monticello City Council Chambers, he and Rep. Steve Bradley fielded questions from the public during a forum hosted by Jones County Economic Development.
As it had for most of the session, LGBTQ bills remained a hot topic, with the recent signing of the bathroom bill, bills placing restrictions on when gender identity or sexual orientation and restrictions on gender transition procedures.
“A lot of those bills came from the parents, and they were concerned about what’s going on in our schools,” Bradley said, who serves on the education committee. “It is a result of parents telling us what they want.”
When asked for specifics on the parents that legislators often cite for why these bills were being put forward, Bradley said Moms for Liberty was one such group. Zumbach said ensuring “inappropriate” books were not in school libraries was not dissimilar to a rating system used by films.
“Nobody’s banning a book here, but…shouldn’t a parent have a little guidance on what’s acceptable in a school building? These are public tax dollars that run that school. Shouldn’t the people that are paying those taxes have some level of understanding of what’s going on?” Zumbach said.
In addition to parents, Bradley said they’ve also heard from teachers on that front, with Zumbach saying classroom bills were close to him as many members of his family are in education concerning conversations appropriate in the classroom, differentiating between discussion about puberty and human growth to gender identity and sexual orientation discussion. He said they’ve had “some really hard conversations about what’s appropriate state policy for our children in our tax-funded schools.”
“The parents should decide what’s appropriate for the child at what age,” Zumbach said.
Zumbach contested the assertion that other things had gone by the wayside by pointing to work being done on property tax and medical malpractice reform and that the legislature was targeting the LGBTQ community.
“I have not seen a piece of legislation that mentions the LGBTQ community,” Zumbach said later in the forum.
Former Monticello superintendent Cindy Schneider said that bills didn’t have to contain the letters LGBTQ to be aimed at that demographic.
While legislation aimed at school libraries, Bradly stated that similar bills would not be made for public libraries.
“We’re not banning books in public libraries,” he said, which he later reasserted. “There will never be bans in public libraries.
Concerning topics to discuss in classrooms, the topic of “Critical Race Theory” was brought up, with one with a question about what the term actually means when it comes to the teaching of history. Legislators said they were trying to figure that out themselves.
“That’s what we’re trying to figure out at the statehouse, is what are we all talking about when it comes to Critical Race Theory?” Bradley said. “That’s an open discussion at the statehouse just about every week.”
“You’ve got to be really careful if you’re going to change how you present history,” Zumbach said.
The legislators even took questions from administrators past and present. Schneider said she was concerned by the bills, saying Critical Race Theory was an academic issue being taught at universities, not any lower.
Anamosa superintendent expressed concern with how a bill aimed at capping district administration costs was scoped, that it would add in positions like nurses and transportation staff that he said were student support staff. Bradley said in conversation with the committee chair handling that, it was not in the house bill. The bill redefines administration as those that “do not directly relate to student instruction or to the activity of students.”
Hanna thanked Bradley for being open to conversation.
“He emailed me back, gave me his cellphone number. We had a great conversation,” he said. “I have not had such luck with my other representative. I’ve had no response, and that’s troubling to me, because I hear you guys talking about what’s happening in my school, you’ve never been in my school. I’d invite you to come to my school.”
Other topics discussed included the Endow Iowa Tax Credit, carbon pipelines and ethanol.