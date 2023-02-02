At the annual Anamosa antique show in the Lawrence Community Center, there were a wide collection of items and vendors selling a variety of wares.
Certain vendors could even take people around the world in one stop. Such was the case with Dixie and Richard Fowler of Cedar Rapids, who were just off the gym in the community room.
Dixie Fowler has been collecting Santas for more than 50 years, before later expanding that.
“I like holiday stuff,” she said.
She’s particularly fond of her hand-carved Santas that she picked up when they were in St. Petersburg, Russia. That admiration extends to her other anri figurines, too, which are a little more intricate.
Her husband Richard’s collection of tools was spurred by his wife’s habit.
“I had to collect tools to keep my space because she was collecting so much stuff,” he said.
For Richard, the items that get his attention is the unusual items, like a barnacle scraper, a double-sided, reversible saw, a tobacco cutter from the south and even an item he’s not exactly sure about, but that mental exercise is part of the fun.
“We’d pick up something every place we’d travel,” Richard said.
“We’d always go to the markets and pick up unusual things,” Dixie added.
Picking up something is a great way to interact with the locals, and the duo said they were very grateful to be able to travel like they had and were now looking to share their finds with others.