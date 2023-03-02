Anamosa
The Auditor of State’s Office released the audit report on the City of Anamosa for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The report showed that the city’s receipts totaled $11,159,142 for the year ended June 30, 2021, a 56.0% increase over the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2021, totaled $7,252,047, a 10.0% increase over the prior year. The significant increase in receipts is primarily due to the issuance of general obligation bonds, drawdowns on the water revenue loans and insurance recovery. The increase in disbursements is primarily due to engineering costs for street projects and downtown revitalization projects.
Auditor Rob Sand reported fourteen findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. They are found on pages 48 through 55 of this report. The findings address issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, the lack of reconciliations of utility billings, collections and delinquent accounts, the lack of timely review of bank reconciliations, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts and incorrect certifications of tax increment financing debt. Sand provided the city with recommendations to address each of the findings.
Sand highlighted a few of the different recommendations, including an improper donation made to Starlighters II Theatre for $3,000 as part of the council’s funding to outside agencies.
“It doesn’t matter what nonprofit it is, donations to any nonprofit aren’t allowed,” Sand said. “It doesn’t mean that you can’t have a relationship or be supportive of a nonprofit, it means it can’t be a donation.”
The city could still offer support in the form of a contract that clearly lays out what the funds are being used for and the cost to the city.
“You are putting yourself at risk for waste, fraud and abuse if you make a donation because a donor doesn’t have accountability for what’s happening with that money, but if you sign a contract, a contract guarantees that the money has to be used in a certain way,” Sand said.
In TIF financing, the city certified future anticipated costs, $526,600 of low to moderate income funds and $500,000 in anticipated local match for grants.
“You really have to have accountability for tax dollars…You can’t go out there and approve funding for projects that don’t exist yet. You need to get approval once those projects take place,” Sand said.
The audit also found the city used Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) funding for ($1,750) a forensic audit, which is not allowed, and an additional $2,820 in questioned unallowable expenses from the previous year that had not been reimbursed.
“LOST funds are very particular in what they can be used for. Before the sales tax option is put up for a vote, you have to tell the public exactly what the money is going to be used for, and that is absolutely the only thing it can be used for,” Sand said, noting what the city did was not allowed. “You can’t do that. You’re going to have to take money from an allowable fund and transfer it back in.”
Ten of the fourteen findings discussed above are repeated from the prior year. The City Council has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the City’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s web site at Audit Reports – Auditor of State.