Anamosa
The Jones Regional Medical Center Auxiliary has recently gone through changes of its board of directors, with five new members being recently appointed.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 12:53 am
One of the new members, board vice president Deanna Butterworth, said as a member of the auxiliary that moved up to the board, she’s recently gotten an education on what being involved in the auxiliary at the board member level means.
“I was just very passionate about the hospital,” she said, having been a member of the auxiliary before joining the board. “I’ve learned a lot.”
The board is already well-engaged for one of its size, but it’s something they want to continue to improve upon. With new members on the board, their major goals include expanding their reach and representation within the community they serve, as well as raising awareness about what they do.
“We want to be out in…the public so they know that there is an auxiliary and what we do for the community,” Butterworth said.
“Expand those demographics,” board president Sandy Marlin said of their other big goal, with the board historically being made of retired women.
The overall purpose of the organization is to support the needs of the hospital through fundraisers Marlin said, like their no-bake bake sale and fudge sale. Recently, they’ve been in discussion with other similar groups to get more ideas on other fundraising ideas.
Funds raised by the auxiliary go to pay for things like scholarships or to fulfill funding requests made by hospital staff for things like equipment and training. Recent purchases they have helped with include insulated medication bags and funding for new staff certifications. Marlin said those requests are gone over monthly by the board so they can determine how best to assist the needs of the hospital.
There are currently around 200 auxiliary members. and a recent membership drive was pretty successful, with an annual cost of $10 and lifetime membership of $100.
