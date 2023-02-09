Olin
A local baker is celebrating a year of her homegrown business which has allowed her to capitalize on her love of being in the kitchen.
Elsa Hirl had been baking for years, always whipping something up for parties or sending goods to work with her husband.
“One of his co-workers who always had positive things to say strongly suggested I get licensed. I had one person who is well known in the catering world said that he has worked with some good bakers and that I was ‘top notch.’ I also had friends ask, ‘When are you going to open a bakery?’” she said.
With her kids out on their own, it felt like the time was finally right. So, last year, she started Momma Hirl’s, a bakery run out of her home. Though it’s a home business, she’s gone through the process of becoming licensed and certified.
“It means that I follow the rules and regulations for cleanliness, refrigeration and storage. I must include ingredient labels on everything I sell for those who have to watch out for allergens. It also means I can legally sell and ship my goods anywhere in the US,” she said.
Though she’s new to being licensed, baking as a business is part of who she is.
“I have always been a baker. One of my grandmothers baked cakes for her community, and my other grandmother was the head cook at the school in her community as well, so it’s in my DNA. My first paid gig was when I was in junior high and my mom took some of my cinnamon rolls to work. I got my first order for cinnamon rolls after that,” she said.
Her baked goods vary from cookies, to cupcakes, muffins, brownies, “quick breads,” like banana, and the cinnamon rolls that started it all. Special fire hydrant cookies help support the Olin Hose Company, and the members themselves are big supporters of Hirl’s work.
“The members of the Olin Fire Department are my beta testers usually,” she said.
Her lemon-flavored items, including lemon crinkle cookies and lemon cupcakes, seem to be particularly popular with repeat customers and shows she attends.
Over the years, she’s continued to experiment with different flavors that have resulted in some winners.
“My first experiment was about 18 years ago. I altered my banana bread recipe to allow for pumpkin, had my family try it and I have been making it ever since. Sprinkle in some chocolate chips, and it is a winner every time. I also altered my brownie recipe and created Irish cream brownies with Irish cream buttercream. Those became very popular very quickly,” she said.
With it being a home bakery, she balances her side hustle with a full-time job and her business. With that in mind, orders must be placed ahead of time and items are sold by a dozen, though she hopes to be able to eventually offer items in smaller increments. She keeps her cookies and cakes fairly simple, nothing super intricate or multi-tiered, like wedding cakes, and she doesn’t offer gluten free items. For delivery, the business is able to offer free delivery within Olin city limits and delivery for a fee up to 50 miles. Unfrosted items can be shipped.
However, she’s been blown away by the support she’s received since turning her passion into a business. As a small home business, she’s relied mainly on social media, word of mouth and vendor fairs to get the word out about her product.
“Everyone has been so supportive, if they know about me,” she said.
For more information about the product’s offered by Momma Hirl’s, visit the business on Facebook @mmahirlsbaking or email elsahirl@gmail.com.