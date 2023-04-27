During the spring of 2022, Lighthouse Baptist Church purchased the Masonic Lodge building in order to be able to expand the ministry of reaching people with the Gospel of Christ.
Pastor Robert Heasty accepted the call as pastor in 2017. Since that time, under his leadership, the church has been expanding through various programs but especially the children’s ministry. One goal that has been central to the ministry is helping young people as well as adults develop life skills in line with Biblical principles to help them live productive lives.
The ministry seeks to make the message clear and assist people and children with a life that honors the Lord. In September of 2022, we were able to move from our former location on Main Street to 109 South Linn across from the city pool.
Wednesday nights throughout the school year, as a church, there is children’s ministry through a meal, games, bible study and a time of verse memorization while the adults meet for prayer and bible study.
“We are excited to continue to expand as God leads our work with all ages. It would be our honor to have you visit one of our services,” the church said in a press release.
On Sunday, our Sunday school begins at 10 a.m. followed by morning worship at 11 a.m. and concludes with an evening service at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Kid’s Club meets at 6 p.m., and the adults meet at 6:30 p.m. Please come and see how God has blessed the work and provided a beautifully, renovated space to accomplish His purpose.