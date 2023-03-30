Most Iowans long for the days when Democrats and Republicans worked together and reached compromise on critical issues. Iowa’s first collective bargaining bill (the “Grand Compromise”), REAP (Resource Enhancement and Protection), the Bottle Bill and Iowa’s nationally recognized reapportionment bill are significant examples of the parties working together with good results.
Unfortunately, on controversial issues, bipartisan cooperation seems to be a thing of the past. To make matters worse, Iowa’s partisan divide only deepens as legislators from both parties promote extreme legislation that further divides Iowans.
Two examples come to mind:
Democratic house members recently introduced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana. While most Iowans appear open to medical marijuana and decriminalizing possession of small quantities, they have concerns about marijuana as a gateway drug with potential for inflicting permanent damage on developing brains. This kind of legislation with no chance of passage and significant opposition only divides Iowans while painting an unflattering image of the Democratic Party.
Republican house members, including Steve Bradley, recently introduced legislation which included outlawing abortions for victims of rape or incest. While most Iowans, Republicans and Democrats, want to see fewer abortions and support reasonable restrictions, public opinion polls show that a vast majority of Iowans oppose outlawing abortions in cases of rape or incest. The publicity surrounding this proposal sets a strident image for the Republican Party further increasing the partisan divide.
Instead of promoting extreme legislation, responsible lawmakers should work together to seek consensus on critical issues. Instead of riling people up, they should concentrate on putting together constructive legislation centering on what both sides can agree on. Maybe I’m a dreamer, but I still think that’s possible even with hot button issues like marijuana and abortion.
Of course, the problem with seeking compromise is that lawmakers pursuing it have rocks thrown at them from both extremes — folks who insist that the only viewpoint with any legitimacy is their own. Perhaps the best legislation is that which no one is entirely happy with but results in incremental progress. That’s meaningful negotiation, and we don’t see enough of it in Iowa these days. Here’s to more compromise and less playing to the base — right or left!