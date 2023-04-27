During their April 19 meeting, members of the Springville school board were updated on the district’s teacher leadership program.
Prior to seeking an adjustment to the way the district handles teacher leadership, the district’s instructional coach Meleah Jones presented an overview.
The goals of the program is to integrate the framework the district has selected to utilize, offer options for teachers to collaborate in peer learning labs and provide “meaningful professional learning” for all staff members.
“The feedback that I’ve received so far from peer learning labs has been really positive,” Jones said. “Teachers love being able to get into each other’s classrooms, especially when they get to cross elementary and secondary. We don’t often get to do that, and when we get to tie that into something…that’s been super helpful.”
The roles as laid out for the upcoming year are for one instructiona; coach to lead teacher learning and support teachers and students, five lead teachers to be active in the district’s leadership team, four strategists, constituting one literacy and math teacher at each the elementary and secondary, one teacher at each the secondary and elementary to plan Positive Behavior Intervention and Support (PBIS) meetings and one data facilitator at each the secondary and elementary to communicate information and compile data.
With the restructuring, it will cost the district about $2,500 extra, but the funds are categorical and set aside for the district to use for teacher leadership purposes.