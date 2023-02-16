Oxford Junction/Wyoming
Voters will go to the polls March 7 in the Midland district to approve or deny the district’s facilities bond with funds that will be largely used to upgrade their Oxford Junction elementary building at a price tag not to exceed $9.2 million.
Superintendent Caleb Bonjour said that when he first arrived in the district two years ago, getting a sense of where the district’s facilities stood was a priority. The district had done a study five years previously on the elementary and passed a bond issue in 2015 to expand the high school but needed an update.
A community group was formed to discuss needs around the district’s facilities this past fall. When they started to focus in on needs that impacted students, an item in particular that stood out when the elementary building was assessed was the lack of space.
The proposal would add six additional classrooms to the building, in addition to dedicated art and music rooms. Currently, the art room being utilized doesn’t have a sink, and the music classes are having to utilize the library, with sound traveling out to adjacent rooms in each direction.
The lack of space is also impacting the district’s ability to handle students with special needs. The building would allow students to full-size classrooms, space for a changing table and fully making all bathrooms Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
“If we had a student that had special needs that we weren’t able to serve, it is then our duty as a district because they’re our student…that we would find a place that could accept them,” Bonjour said, which would require the district to pay for transportation and staffing that could cost as much as $100,000 a year.
The new facility would help increase security, increase office space, allow for some roof work, parking lot maintenance and provide flexibility for sixth grade to move to Oxford Junction if the numbers required it.
The bond issue passed in 2015 was prior to the district’s whole grade sharing agreement in Olin and has made it so the new building is already about two classrooms short. Currently, a couple of classes have to walk across the parking lot to the learning center. If enrollment continues to expand, freeing up more space at the secondary building would allow for additional classes to be offered in district.
The new bond issue plan is hoping to give the district adequate room to accommodate growth, allowing them to take on extra sections under this new plan.
“This allows us not only to grow for now but grow for the future,” Bonjour said.
With how the district has worked to prepay the last bond issue down, this new project wouldn’t impact the district tax rate.
“It’s a tax neutral bond,” Bonjour said.
It would spread the repayment out from 2034 to 2045, though the district would work to pay down the principal early as they’ve done with the previous bond issue. That aggressive prepayment has allowed them to refinance a couple of times and is what is allowing the district to have the bonding capacity to take on another project.
If the bond vote fails to pass, it doesn’t mean taxpayers will see a tax decrease.
“Instead of having to continuously prepay on [the 2015 bond] to get us the capacity to bond, we’ll probably have to look at using that money that we’re using to pay ahead and shift that into other priorities…because the need is still going to be there, we’re just going to have to find other ways to finance it. And it may mean we may not get to pay ahead as much as we are now,” Bonjour said.
If the bond passes, it would allow the district to move on to other plans they want to get accomplished in the next decade, including getting a track back in the district.
The district has scheduled a number of open houses at the elementary and town halls for people to ask questions ahead of the vote, and Bonjour encouraged those curious about why the need was there for the district to reach out or attend the open house to get a tour of the building.
Bond meetings Community members are encouraged to attend one of these meetings to get questions about the bond issue answered. Feb. 22 – Elementary Open House 6 p.m. at Midland elementary – get answers to bond issue questions, tour building Feb. 24 – Bond Info Town Hall at Onslow Community Room 6:30 p.m. March 3 – Bond Info Town Hall at Midland elementary building Tour the elementary on Feb. 22 or March 3