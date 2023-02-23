Springville school board member Leisa Breitfelder announced at the board’s Feb. 15 meeting that she would be vacating her seat on the board. The announcement came after Breitfelder was named the next shared superintendent of North Linn and Central City.
“I have accepted a new position next year as superintendent at North Linn and Central City, and with that, I’m going to have to step down from the Springville school board,” Breitfelder said.
Breitfelder was congratulated by her fellow board members on her appointment.
“I’m excited for you, sad for us,” board president Kate O’Brien-May said.
Breitfelder currently serves as executive director of student services at Linn-Mar Community Schools. She is a current member of the Association of Supervision and Curriculum Development (ASCD), American Association of School Administrators (AASA) and the School Administrators of Iowa (SAI). Locally, she serves on the Board of Directors for Waypoint Services and on the advisory board for Linn County Juvenile Detention Center.
Breitfelder will officially begin at her new position July 1 and said she has already been in discussion with district officials on a timeline for her to official relinquish her role on Springville’s board.
“I have talked with the president and superintendent here and so we’re still looking at a timeline for when that could happen because being a part of Springville, I didn’t want to leave anything hanging, especially with facilities being a huge thing right now,” she said.