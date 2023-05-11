The city budget was approved without a fuss during the May 8 meeting of the Anamosa City Council.
During the public hearing on the budget, no comments were made by either members of the public or public officials before it passed unanimously.
The budget, which covers the 2023-2024 fiscal year starting June 30, 2023, and ending July 1 of the following year, would see revenues estimated at just more than $9.8 million, down from approximately $17.5 million in the re-estimated figure for the current fiscal year. Areas with significant decreases include the intergovernmental fund, which has been more than halved, and the other financing sources category, down to $119,000 from more than $6.5 million in the current fiscal year.
Expenses for the year are estimated to total just shy of $15 million, down from just more than $21 million for the current fiscal year. Major expense decreases in the categories of capital projects and total government expenditures make up the lion’s share of the decrease.
The City of Anamosa’s fund balance would decrease from approximately $11.8 million on July 1 to just more than $6.7 million June 30, 2024.
Though the approval came past the deadline at the end of last month to get the budget filed, the city was granted an extension by the state to allow the late filing.