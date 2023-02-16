Anamosa
Citing possible rollbacks and insurance increases, the initial budget work session for the City of Anamosa saw extremely tight funding as a result of a slight decrease in appraisals, despite increasing costs.
Anamosa
Citing possible rollbacks and insurance increases, the initial budget work session for the City of Anamosa saw extremely tight funding as a result of a slight decrease in appraisals, despite increasing costs.
“We are looking at almost the same amount of funds coming in as what we received last fiscal year even though there are increases across the board,” city administrator Michon Jackson said.
Under the current max property levy the council approved at their previous meeting, it allows for a 6.3% increase in rate, but a possible rollback due to an error at the state level could decrease funding even more.
“About 5 to 7% of the max levy. It’s quite a bit,” Jackson said. “If they do the roll back, we’re actually probably going to be receiving less from the max levy than we did last year.”
If the rollback is passed, it would push the due date for budgets back to the end of April instead of March.
The current budget included a 6% placeholder for staff costs and a 20% placeholder for insurance.
Department heads reliant on general fund monies, excluding the utilities which are self-sustaining from department revenues, said it was difficult to get in under constraints.
The police budget was $40,000 over the ask, with suspending the community service officer for a year.
“I don’t know if it will work, but I don’t know that we have a choice at this time,” chief Jeremiah Hoyt said.
When librarian Erin Rush took her budget to the library board for approval after getting down to the number the city put forward for the budget, the numbers were tweaked.
“I got the budget to where it needed to be. I took it to my library board finance committee, and then they looked at me and said, ‘That’s not feasible. You can’t do that.’” Rush said.
The result was a budget about $11,000 over what the city requested she get to, but still a $20,000 decrease from keeping expenses the same, with the exception of insurance and wages. The reason the ask was still over was the need for the department to continue to replace geothermal units and that any cuts would largely impact programing capabilities. Council members said they wanted to see Hoopla inserted back in.
Council members stated they hoped to see a more “realistic budget” when numbers were finalized. An updated work session was put on the books tentatively for the first Monday of March.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.