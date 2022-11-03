I am running because I love Iowa and I love our country. I believe that extreme and divisive politics and corporate influence are serious threats. Iowans deserve a representative who tells the truth and will put them ahead of party politics and corporations. My opponent tells Iowans one thing, but then votes against them in Washington – opposing infrastructure investments, voting against allowing Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices and co-sponsoring an extreme nationwide abortion ban with no exceptions for rape, incest or the life of the mother.
What is your background/experience?
For the past 23 years, I have been a law professor at the University of Iowa College of Law, where I have taught thousands of Iowa’s sons and daughters about our Constitution and our great democracy. I have also worked in our Innovation, Business, and Law Center on how to promote business innovation, competition and economic growth. Before I went to law school, I was an engineer at the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, where I worked to improve water quality.
What do you hope to accomplish?
I will advocate for public education, good jobs and higher wages, affordable healthcare – including investing in rural healthcare infrastructure, Social Security and Medicare, family farms and small businesses and women’s rights to control our own bodies. I will work to restore trust in our government by telling the truth and serving with honor and integrity.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
I grew up in a trailer and my parents never finished high school. I know what it’s like to struggle to get by, and I’ll take those values with me for every vote I take in Congress.
Bohannan is challenging incumbent Mariannette Miller-Meeks.