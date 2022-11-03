Name: Nick Manternach
Why are you running?
We need representation by a person who is approachable and willing to hear out different viewpoints and do what is best for the county.
What is your background/experience?
I grew up in Jones County, between Cascade and Monticello. My wife, Karla, and I have two daughters and four grandchildren. For 11 years, I worked for Digital Equipment Corporation in the Chicago suburbs as a field service engineer. In this role, I was a customer service representative. I oversaw projects including the planning, installation and maintenance of business computer systems and networks.
We moved back to Jones County in 1994. I farm and have also been responsible for the bookkeeping for my dad’s tractor repair business and a local feed mill. I am currently serving on the Cascade Fire Department Farm Board.
What do you hope to accomplish?
I don’t have a preconceived agenda, but I feel strongly against using eminent domain for private gain. I have been a no till farmer for around 15 years now and am excited to try cover crops on my farming operation. I would be an advocate for environmental stewardship.
If we want to see Jones County grow and prosper, we need to support quality of life issues, including child care, education, high speed internet, conservation and recreation. I would consider EMS to be an essential service. We want young families to want to raise and educate their children here. This all needs to be done while keeping property taxes in line.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
I am fiscally responsible. I understand budgeting. I have a strong work ethic and am able to juggle many roles and responsibilities. I am open to new ideas and reaching across the table to share ideas and build strategies to get things done.
Name: Jon Zirkelbach
Why are you running?
I am seeking re-election because being part of the Jones County Board of Supervisors is one way that I can give back to my community. I feel that I have built relationships with many citizens of Jones County.
What is your background/experience?
I feel that the last eight years have given me valuable experience to serve on the board of supervisors for all the citizens of Jones County. I strive to be proactive and forward-thinking when it comes to making decisions for the betterment of communities, rural and urban, because I feel that the whole county is important to our livelihood and prosperity.
What do you hope to accomplish?
I know in the next four years, careful and responsible spending of our American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money will be a great accomplishment. This source of funding will likely be only a one-time opportunity for our county. ARPA funding is an opportunity to provide improvements that would normally take years to complete. I feel those funds should be used to benefit as many residents as possible. For example, if we use the funds to improve law enforcement and/or emergency management services, then we can impact the majority of our residents. All county infrastructure will always require maintenance and updates. Partial use of the ARPA funding could be used to improve our county parks and recreational areas.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
I know my votes over the past eight years greatly impact how and where your tax dollars are spent. I am a candidate that believes in funding projects that are best for the whole county. Look at my record, by supporting me in my re-election bid for supervisor, you will get a person who will listen to the citizens of Jones County and will represent our county on the boards and commissions as I have in the past.