Because the average Iowan matters. Because working parents, women and teachers matter. Essential workers and nurses matter. And we have a state government that says no you don’t. That it is okay for tax breaks to go to the wealthiest first and you last, if at all. Because women have less rights than they did in June and workers less rights than five years ago. Because our future Iowans are choosing to find a future elsewhere. Because public money belongs in public schools. I am running because actions matter. I hope you vote because each vote matters. I hope you understand that you matter.
What is your background/experience?
First time runner—long time voter. I have worked many essential worker jobs in retail, hospitality and office administration. I love being an adaptable Gal Friday and want to take those skills and attitudes to the state house. I am a working parent who understands the struggle of living paycheck to paycheck.
What do you hope to accomplish?
That I would represent the needs and wants of our rural/small town communities. To support and create legislation that would generate the greatest good for our fellow Iowans. To protect our constitutional rights. To be a practical voice in the state house.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
I am a pro-choice, pro-union, pro-public schools, anti-voucher, anti-eminent domain, anti-CO2 pipeline. I support the 2nd amendment but not the public measure to add a strict scrutiny law to our state constitution because I won’t support any law that codifies strict scrutiny. Honestly, a voter knows where they stand on the issues important to them. They should go out and vote in a way that supports their SWAN (what allows them to Sleep Well at Night). My SWAN and my vote is Democrat because the average Iowan matters more to me than corporations and private interest groups.