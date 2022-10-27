Name: Carrie R. Koelker
Why are you running?
I am a lifelong Iowan and completing my first four-year term in the Iowa Senate. I look forward to continuing my momentum into a second term. I’m a public school, trades and community college graduate. Proud mother of four. My career has been devoted to strengthening communities and promoting Iowa as a great place to live, work, travel, raise and family and retire. Family, faith, appreciation and work ethic are some things that were instilled in me.
What is your background/experience?
I want Iowa to continue to lead and build a foundation for future generations. My career in economic development has delivered strategic planning, leveraging partnerships, and technical assistance to communities looking to build and thrive. That takes difficult conversations and unity at times. In the Iowa senate, I currently serve as an assistant majority leader, ethics (chair), commerce (vice chair), economic development budget (chair), appropriations, transportation, legislative council, state government and international relations.
What do you hope to accomplish?
Fighting Inflation. Iowans are living with concern and real fear. The fear mongering of our federal government isn’t how we do things (or policy) in Iowa. I will continue to work hard to continue to build upon Iowa’s largest and most record historic tax cuts we implemented last year. Hardworking Iowans deserve to keep more of their hard-earned money and transparency.
Mental health, quality of life, rural Iowa, economic development, and supporting our police are all areas I will bring a solid voice to the policies and discussions.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
It has been an honor to serve in the Iowa Senate, and I look forward to earning the vote of the people. I assure you I will continue to implement tax cutting policy bills, support a balanced budget, and keep our spending controlled. Iowa is leading and making great strides. Representing rural Iowa with my vision and energy is what you deserve.
Name: Matt Robinson
Why are you running?
I look, live, and face the same problems as people in Senate District 33. I chose to run because I felt that Des Moines was not representing the needs and wants of my area. Iowans deserve representation that has lived, learned, and worked as they did. Their problems are my problems. Ensuring that Senate District 33 has a senator that lives through the same problems they have is the goal of my campaign.
What is your background/experience?
I am a lifelong Iowan, born and raised in Dubuque. I grew up in a working-class household and graduated from Hempstead Highschool in 2011. Upon graduation, I started my career in the construction trades. I enjoy my work advancing Iowa’s infrastructure, but I felt a calling to do more as I threw my hat in the ring to represent Iowa’s 33rd district in the Senate.
What do you hope to accomplish?
I want to build a better Iowa. Iowa must be a state that people want to live in and can succeed. This means keeping public dollars in public schools, restoring workers’ rights, and supporting our rural communities. These are just a few of the commitments I am determined to work towards once elected.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
I joined this race due to being frustrated with my current representation. When the session was over, I would attend the legislative updates happening in my community. Yet my senator would not be present. I am not afraid of having hard conversations. I will ensure I am a senator that is a public servant. This means returning to my district and making myself available to folks.