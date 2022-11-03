Name: Steven P. Bradley
Why are you running?
I am running for re-election because I bring a unique perspective to the state house from being in healthcare for 37 years. I have served on the following committees: vice chair of human resources, transportation, natural resources, economic growth and health and human services appropriation budget. I believe we have done a responsible job spending Iowan’s money. We have always balanced the budget and have a surplus. It is your money to be given back to the taxpayers in the form of a tax reduction.
What is your background/experience?
I was born on a Naval Base in Napa, Calif., my parents moved back to Epworth when I was three months old. I attended Western Dubuque schools, graduated from the University of Iowa and went to Marquette University School of Dentistry in Milwaukee. After graduating, I returned to Iowa and started a dental practice in Cascade, where I have been practicing for 37 years.
What do you hope to accomplish?
Getting more people into the workforce and affordable childcare. The last session we passed a bill for tax advantages to employers to hire and expand their business in Iowa. Lowering the tax to 3.9% and not taxing retirement income will give people an incentive to stay in the state. We provided tax incremental reductions to parents who need to pay for childcare. Another challenge is brain health. The last session, two important bills were passed that required insurance companies to pay for telehealth services and increased the number of trained professionals. We increased brain health funding by $63 million last year.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
When attending firemen breakfasts, church dinners and other events in the district, I feel listening is more important than talking. We are a citizen legislature, and not one person can know everything about the 2,000 bills that cross our desks. Therefore, I reach out to constituents and other legislators when a bill comes up that I need more information about, and they do the same to me. I am your voice in Des Moines, I vote the way you elected me to vote. I ask for your support on Nov. 8.
Name: Tony Amsler
Why are you running?
Like many Iowans, I am concerned about the path the Iowa Legislature has taken the last few years and may take next January. With one party in control of all three branches of government, we have seen legislation passed that disrespects the personal rights of women and Iowans, attacks on our public schools and educators and micromanage local governments by removing local control over important local decision-making.
What is your background/experience?
My life experiences will be an asset as your representative in Des Moines. I have experienced the struggle of a family on welfare while growing up in Cedar Rapids. As a veteran, I understand the issues our Iowa’s veterans encounter. As a public school educator, I am well aware of the challenges our teachers and administrators face. And, as a private sector employee, I understand the importance of fair competition and business opportunities for our small-town entrepreneurs.
What do you hope to accomplish?
For years, the Iowa Legislature has failed to adequately fund our public school, berated our teachers and taken decision-making away from our local school boards. And now, they are close to dismantling public school funding by passing a voucher bill. I will oppose this dangerous proposal.
Let’s be very clear on the issue of abortion. This very private and difficult decision should only be made by a woman, her physician and her beliefs. I respect those who oppose abortion, but their personal believes should not be imposed on another. I would oppose any legislation that would unreasonably obstruct the reproductive rights of women.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
I am a pragmatic problem solver, bringing people together to find common ground to move forward. I will be a voice for “everyone” in Jones and Jackson counties, not just one party. For more information on these and other issues facing Iowans today, go to: www.tonyamslerforiowahouse.com.