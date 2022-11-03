Name: Bruce A. Gardner
Why are you running?
I am running for State Senate District 42, which includes most of Benton County and rural Linn County. District 42 is a newly drawn Senate district with no incumbent.
Family farmers and rural Iowans need an advocate in Des Moines who is not beholden to the corporations and special interests. What the current state government is doing is not working for farmers and regular Iowans in rural Iowa, and I am running to change that.
What is your background/experience?
I was born and raised on my family farm in Benton County. I’ve owned and operated a grain terminal and an ag marketing and research firm, and held private sector jobs in agricultural equipment manufacturing and agricultural input finance.
I have served the public working for federal and state farm agencies, with a focus on soil and water conservation, renewable energy, rural economic development and public disaster relief efforts.
I brought the electric generation windmills to the Midwest. I was the Administrator for I-JOBS, Coordinator for a Water Quality grant on the Cedar River, wrote a state Recycling and Source Reduction Law, and currently I am bringing economic development to rural towns in eastern Iowa.
What do you hope to accomplish?
Key issues include clean water and soil health, clean renewable energy, a new ag future to include rural communities and education for the future.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
I know the challenges of making a good living on the farm and in rural Iowa. It takes hard work, but we also need policies that support farm families with a greater farm net income.
We need greater investment in rural communities.
We need to support good public schools in rural communities.
We need policies that help us save our precious soils and give us clean air and clean water and clean energy.
Name: Jessica Wiskus
Why are you running?
It was never my intention to run for political office. But last November, I learned that an out-of-state corporation wanted to use eminent domain to force a dangerous CO2 pipeline through our communities. When our legislators failed to act, I felt compelled to hold them accountable. It simply isn’t right to condemn a person’s property, endanger our community’s safety, and stuff the profits into the pockets of corporate executives.
What is your background/experience?
I’m the daughter of a farmer and a teacher. I became a teacher and researcher myself. I ask that voters consider what I’ve been doing to stand up against eminent domain—the way I’ve done the research, talked neighbor-to-neighbor, communicated with the media, and stood up at meetings across the state—to see how I would lead in the Iowa Senate.
What do you hope to accomplish?
Des Moines lacks leaders who understand how to uphold the common good. Last year, we saw a lot of ineffective blustering and shouting from legislators under the influence of national partisan agendas. I will change that, because it doesn’t reflect who we are as Iowans. Iowans know how to set differences aside and work together when something important is at stake.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
Sometimes it feels like corporate and political powers want to keep us, the voters, split apart because it’s easier for them to trample on our constitutional rights if we are busy fighting each other. But I’ve seen that what unites us is stronger than what divides us. Iowans want respect from Des Moines, not bullying. We value honesty, not corporate spin. We stand for fairness and dignity. And we admire courage and action, not excuses. I am running for State Senate to bring our values back to Des Moines.
Also running for the seat is Charlie McClintock.