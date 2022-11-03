Name: Ned Rohwedder
Why are you running?
I chose to run for county supervisors because I value and enjoy my role as a county supervisor helping citizens with their questions and concerns and participating in the county budgeting process with others who take a conservative approach to county finances.
What is your background/experience?
I’ve been a county supervisor for 12 years, served 30 years on the Olin ambulance, 15 years on the Olin school board and six years as a medic in the U.S. Army Reserves, as well as being a sixth generation Jones County farmer. Cindy and I have been married 50 years and have been blessed with five daughters and 11 grandchildren.
What do you hope to accomplish?
My main goal is to continue to join arms with others to keep the county heading in the right direction, utilizing everyone’s tax money with a conservative approach.
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my role as a county supervisor the last 12 years, forming relationships with others working towards a common goal. If you’re looking for a friendly, compassionate person with well-informed experience, I would be that person. I would like to encourage everyone to vote on Nov. 8 and cast their vote for me, that we can continue to keep Jones County a great place to live and raise a family. Thank you.
Name: Bob Gertsen
Why are you running?
My background in facilities and construction supervision is different than any of the current supervisors. I believe a more diverse board will benefit the county.
What is your background/experience?
I worked for the Cedar Rapids Community School District (CRCSD) in the building and grounds department for 36 years, supervising multimillion dollar construction projects during the last 10 years of service to the district. While working at CRCSD, I attended Kirkwood Community College’s accounting program and also earned a certified welder certificate. My wife Tammy and I live east of Oxford Junction.
What do you hope to accomplish?
Encourage steady population growth in the county and preserve our smaller communities. Jones County essentially had no population growth in the last 10 years, we have an aging population and many of our small towns lost population. The easy answer is to attract young families to stay or move into Jones County. The hard question is how to encourage that. More recreational opportunities? Additional housing? More daycare choices? Jobs?
What would you say to an undecided voter to convince them to vote for you?
Two of my guiding principles are to gather all available facts before making decisions and the importance of listening to all voices, not just the loudest ones. Equally important is to follow policy.
I strongly support the EMS vote. This is crucial to maintain a level of service we often take for granted. It’s especially important as the population declines in the more rural areas and our population ages. I think we need to do everything we can to help the volunteers that sacrifice their time and safety for us.
Finally, we need to preserve certain historical sites. This is part of what drives tourism and encourages people to visit our county. Let’s preserve the past while envisioning the future.