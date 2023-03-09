KCRG TV9 presented the 54th Annual O’Reilly Auto Parts Rod & Custom Car Show Feb. 25 and 26 at the Berndes Center. It attracted entries from Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin. Owners of the winning entries received trophies and cash awards.
Rod
1st: Kevin Brammer, South Elgin, Ill., 1937 Ford coupe
2nd: Tim Weber, Cedar Falls, 1933 Ford roadster
3rd: Bob Erdman, Pickerell, Wis., 1932 Buick coupe
4th: Steve Waln, Cedar Rapids, 1935 Chevy coupe
Custom
1st: Jim Kasper, Tipton, Ford falcon
2nd: Brett Benter, Monticello, 1955 Chevy hardtop
3rd: Lyle Kammer, Davenport, 1955 Chevy hardtop
4th: Gary Gordon, New Lisbon, Wis., 1957 Chevy station wagon
Machine
1st: Arnold Dyer, Rockford, Ill., 1961 Nash Metropolitan
2nd: Bob Campbell, LeMars, 1967 Chevy Camaro
3rd: Jerry Bowers, Cedar Rapids, 1971 Plymouth Scamp
4th: Alan Zumbach, Anamosa, 1979 Pontiac Trans-Am
Pickup
1st: Jim Herrmann, Holmen, Wis., 1950 Mack truck
2nd: Dennis Schroeder, Malvern, 1957 Ford
3rd: Steve Malmberg, LeClaire, 1957 Ford
4th: Steve Schallau, Van Horne, 1966 Ford Bronco
Competition
1st: Andy Fangman, Manchester, 1969 Chevy Camaro
2nd: Jay Panko, Fremont, Neb., Panko Dragster
3rd: Brandon Zenger, Ames, 1922 Ford T-Speedster
4th: Dana Moline, Tipton, 1941 Willys coupe
Motorcycle
1st: Rick Dozer, Sadieville, Ky., 1916 Harley-Davidson board tracker
2nd: Raymond Quayle, Mason City, 1910 Indian
3rd: Dustin Werner, Valley Center, Kan., 2020 Werner shovelhead chopper
4th: Dustin Werner, Valley Center, Kan., 2016 Werner custom chopper
Best paint: Jim Herrmann, Holmen, Wis., 1950 Mack truck
Best interior: Kevin Brammer, South Elgin, Ill., 1937 Ford coupe
Best engine: Larry Lynch, West Branch, 1932 Ford coupe
Best display: Raymond Quayle, Mason City, 1910 Indian
People’s choice: Jim Herrmann, Holmen, Wis., 1950 Mack truck
People’s choice motorcycle: Raymond Quayle, Mason City, 1910 Indian