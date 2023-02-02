Anamosa
During the Jan. 24 meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors, county officials were updated on the Workplace Learning Connection at Kirkwood Community College and how career exploration programs have rebounded in the county.
Anamosa
During the Jan. 24 meeting of the Jones County Board of Supervisors, county officials were updated on the Workplace Learning Connection at Kirkwood Community College and how career exploration programs have rebounded in the county.
In the last fiscal year, career events in Jones County increased by 11%, job shadows were up 85% and academic internships were up 100%. All told, 1,380 students were served.
“The whole need for our department, as opposed to having schools do this or businesses reach out individually, is to be a one point of contact,” Kristine Bullock said, and something that wouldn’t be possible for each district to financially do on their own.
As students continue to participate in different events and job shadows, a honing in on possible careers is something that can become evident for students. While initially, students often pick opportunities that aren’t related at all, showing that the students are still exploring possibilities, that is often narrowed down by the time they’re seniors.
“You get kids that are like, ‘I’m doing FBI career day, and I also want to go with the police department. Those are my top two choices.’ So, they kind of narrow down what they’re interested in,” Bullock said.
The program is funded through a mix of state and federal funding, fees from participating school districts and the college and per capita funding at the county level. The model that the community college uses is allowing it to weather funding shifts that similar programs could not, like a $100,000 grant moved from education to workforce development unlikely to be re-awarded to community colleges.
“Our counterparts at other community colleges are basically going to shut down the services they provide like this, but because we have a diverse funding stream, we’re able to absorb that,” Bullock said.
For the program, the budget request was $.10 per capita for an ask of just more than $2,000 out of an approximately $800,000 budget.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.