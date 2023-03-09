Anamosa
Continuing the conversation about how to fix the county’s gravel roads, the supervisors mulled whether or not to utilize American Rescue Plan Act funding on the problem.
Previously, the plan put forward from engineer Derek Snead has suggested the county utilize 800 tons per mile of rock for the county so the roads would get an inch-and-a-half of coverage on the county’s 18-foot width spread. This is double the amount of rock the county has utilized in past years. To fix particular problem areas, they were planning to “core out” at a couple different locations that were consistently bad in 300-foot segments.
During a special meeting Feb. 23, supervisor Ned Rohwedder asked about the possibility of doubling the amount of rock for this fiscal year to address the issues in the system and asked that it be discussed at the next meeting. Feb. 28, he said he felt the roads were in a state of emergency and proposed using about $1.5 million of the county’s $4.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to accomplish that.
“We need to demonstrate that we’re serious about this,” Rohwedder said.
That would allow the county to hit half the gravel road network. Supervisor Jeff Swisher said while he wasn’t in favor of going as big as Rohwedder was suggesting, more money needed to be found for roads.
Supervisor John Schlarmann also floated the possibility of using $400,000 each over the next couple of years of the funding for a total of $800,000.
“We have an emergency. Our roads are in horrible shape,” Schlarmann said. “ARPA money was meant for COVID stuff, and if anybody here can tell me that we weren’t affected financially, our county budget with all the stuff we’ve had with increased wages, increased expenditures, fuel, equipment, all that stuff has definitely come from ARPA.”
The two supervisors that were a part of the ARPA committee that made the initial recommendations, Joe Oswald and Jon Zirkelbach, were less eager to utilize this funding. Zirkelbach said he’d like for the money to continue to come out of the secondary roads department budget, noting he had wanted to double the amount of rock put down, and this plan accomplishes that. Oswald wanted the county to see the impact the new plan put forward had on the roads.
“I’m not saying our roads aren’t in bad disarray. To contrast that though…can anybody guarantee us that doubling our contract rock is going to make us 100% better? I don’t think anyone can guarantee that,” Oswald said. “Let’s walk before we run. Let’s try that for one season and see if it does make a difference.”
Other county officials that sat on the committee were similarly hesitant. Jones County attorney Kristofer Lyons said both the fact that the roads were in a state of emergency and the use of ARPA funding as a Band-Aid being a mistake could be true and that the supervisors should let Snead follow through on his plan. Treasurer Amy Picray and recorder Sheri Jones concurred.
“We need to look at all of our options and not just jump in,” Jones said.
“Unfortunately, a lot of this is a political issue,” sheriff Greg Graver said, urging supervisors not to make a rash decision. “We always had plans moving forward because people made bad decisions and rash decisions when they’ve faced political heat…To do $1.7 million to dip into the ARPA because you’re facing a lot of heat, I think that’s a very ineffective way to do your budget.”
Graver said the supervisors would be better served attacking problem areas and keeping ARPA funds free for the projects that had been laid out previously, like work around the courthouse.
The supervisors planned to get a finalized idea soon so Snead could get his rock map ready to send out to bidders.