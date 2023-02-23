Central City-Springville FFA has 33 members in the chapter for the 2022-2023 school year. Our goal this year is to grow our chapter membership and active FFA members. This year, we have been working on that and being more involved members of our communities. To start our summer, off we had multiple members show at the Linn County Fair and help work in the Ag-ucation Zone, which was one of our FFA members SAE projects. Then, we moved on to the Iowa State Fair. This year we had two members exhibit at the fair and one member worked as a grandstand usher. In early August, the chapter officer team had their annual chapter retreat to plan all the FFA activities they wanted to do for the next year.
Some of the activities that our chapter was involved in attending was different conventions, conferences, planning chapter monthly meetings and activities and planning our different community service events/activities. One particular event that we would like to highlight was our Feed a Family food drive. In the month of November, we collected various food donations, canned fruits and veggies, boxed mashed potatoes, boxed stuffing, boxed desserts and juices to fill boxes for families in the two communities. This year, we added a new element which was having donation boxes at two local businesses, Parlor on Main in Central City and Sally’s on Broadway in Springville. With the use of these boxes and the donations that we received at the schools, we were able to have more than enough donations to feed all 20 of the families which was our goal. Linn County Farm Bureau helped us by donating the turkeys that were also included in the meals.
Our FFA chapter will be celebrating National FFA week in a few different ways. We will be competing in various contests with the hope of advancing to the next level. We will be hosting Teacher Appreciation activities to thank them for their hard work, we will have an ice cream social for the chapter members, finally we like to have a few fun activities like a scavenger hunt to get the members involved. Finally, we kick off our Stuffed Animal Drive during National FFA Week. We collect new stuffed animals and donate them to the Stead Family Children’s hospital in Iowa City. Last year, we were able to donate over 50 stuffed animals. This year, we were hoping to double that donation.
We want to thank all the parents and community members who have supported us in every way possible. Without your support, we would not be able to succeed, grow, achieve and continue to grow our chapter goals. Central City-Springville FFA is grateful for all its supporters.