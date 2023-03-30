April is National Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month, a time when child wellness and child welfare organizations across the U.S. elevate the importance of creating systems and programs that put children and families first. Prevent Child Abuse Iowa recognizes that all community members have a role in ensuring children have positive experiences and families have the resources they need when they need them, well before they are in crisis. The theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign, led by Prevent Child Abuse America and its national network of state chapters, is “Building Together: Prevention in Partnership.”
“It’s never been truer that communities today need to band together in collective ways to help our families and children thrive. Too often, our society thinks of raising healthy children as a parent or caregiver’s responsibility alone,” Heather Weers, Jones County Community Partnerships for Protecting Child/Family Council Coordinator, said. “In reality, we all benefit when groups of people work together to collectively care for children, and this April for Child Abuse Prevention Month, our team is dedicated to bringing new and existing partners and supporters together to support local children and families.”
Throughout CAP Month, Prevent Child Abuse Iowa, its national organization Prevent Child Abuse America, alongside other chapters, affiliates and supporting organizations are using the metaphor of building blocks and construction to reinforce the concept that prevention cannot and does not happen alone.
“Child Abuse neglect and prevention only happens in partnership. During this year’s Child Abuse Prevention Month, our nationwide network is on a mission to show how friends and neighbors, parents and caregivers, business leaders and elected officials, educators and community organizations all have a role to play in building bright, safe and successful futures for our nation’s children,” Dr. Melissa Merrick, president and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America, said.
Prevent Child Abuse Iowa recommends local community members help raise awareness and impact through the following simple action items this April and beyond:
• During April, Community Partnerships for Protecting Children and Jones County Family Council invites community members to get involved by wearing blue on April 13 for Jones County Blue Out Day to promote Child Abuse Awareness Month.
• Community members can take action for child abuse prevention year-round by joining our board and helping strengthen community relations.
• Participate in Prevent Child Abuse America’s nationwide Digital Advocacy Day on April 19. Contact your member of Congress to advocate for increased investments for Title II, Community-Based Child Abuse Prevention grants, of the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act to provide states and communities the resources to implement community-based solutions to the prevention of child abuse and neglect.
• Follow Prevent Child Abuse Iowa on social media and share our posts throughout April.
• Plant a virtual pinwheel – the symbol of child abuse prevention – in your community through Pinwheels for Prevention.