April is National Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month, a time when child wellness and child welfare organizations across the U.S. elevate the importance of creating systems and programs that put children and families first. Prevent Child Abuse Iowa recognizes that all community members have a role in ensuring children have positive experiences and families have the resources they need when they need them, well before they are in crisis. The theme of this year’s awareness and impact campaign, led by Prevent Child Abuse America and its national network of state chapters, is “Building Together: Prevention in Partnership.”

“It’s never been truer that communities today need to band together in collective ways to help our families and children thrive. Too often, our society thinks of raising healthy children as a parent or caregiver’s responsibility alone,” Heather Weers, Jones County Community Partnerships for Protecting Child/Family Council Coordinator, said. “In reality, we all benefit when groups of people work together to collectively care for children, and this April for Child Abuse Prevention Month, our team is dedicated to bringing new and existing partners and supporters together to support local children and families.”

Recommended for you