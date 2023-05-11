On Friday, May 12, Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa will join national, state, and local community partners in celebrating Childcare Provider Appreciation Day – an annual celebration that recognizes the work of childcare providers, teachers and caregivers of young children.

“Childcare providers play a very important role in educating and shaping the lives of young children,” Sherri Hunt, director of Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa, said. “As educators and caretakers, they create a warm and loving environment in their programs to prepare children for school and lifelong success, often without receiving recognition for the work they do. We are grateful for all of the providers who make learning happen and serve our community by providing high-quality care.”

