On Friday, May 12, Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa will join national, state, and local community partners in celebrating Childcare Provider Appreciation Day – an annual celebration that recognizes the work of childcare providers, teachers and caregivers of young children.
“Childcare providers play a very important role in educating and shaping the lives of young children,” Sherri Hunt, director of Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa, said. “As educators and caretakers, they create a warm and loving environment in their programs to prepare children for school and lifelong success, often without receiving recognition for the work they do. We are grateful for all of the providers who make learning happen and serve our community by providing high-quality care.”
In Jones County, 78% of families with children under of the age of 6 have both parents working outside of the home. And the care they receive when away from their families is critical for healthy development as 90% of a child’s brain is developed in their first five years of life.
Research shows that increasing access to quality, affordable care options isn’t just great for employees — it’s also great for employers and the bottom line of their businesses. Childcare plays a critical role in workforce retention.
Childcare Provider Appreciation Day is celebrated each year on the Friday before Mother’s Day throughout the United States and around the world as a “thank you” to the people who educate, support, and spend a tireless amount of time with children.
Children, families and community leaders are encouraged to use the hashtag #ThankYouChildCare on social media and send a card, video or small gift to their childcare provider and join Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Iowa in celebrating these essential workers.