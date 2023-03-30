Why have supposedly Christian Republicans raised LGBTQ issues to a status beyond what they were accorded in the Bible? So many issues are given more attention than sexuality in the Bible. What if Republicans spent as much time legislating on the basis of those issues?
On the Bible’s first page, God proclaims the goodness of the sky, earth, rocks and air. He proclaims the plants and animals good, too, and commands them to be fruitful and multiply before people are even created. And then he orders us to care for them, too, not obliterate them.
Lest we forget, in Job, God reiterates his love and care for the plants and animals of the Earth, and Jesus couldn’t give a sermon without referencing the beauties of nature.
So why don’t Republicans legislate with those entire chapters of the Bible in mind, rather than inciting hatred (a sin) against the LGBTQ community?
Why don’t Republicans legislate against hating neighbors, committing murder, robbing people blind and other issues plaguing the nation instead of picking on our LGBTQ family members, neighbors and friends?
Hate, murder and theft are all covered by the Ten Commandments, but LGBTQ issues are not. And Christ himself assured us that there are no husbands and wives in Heaven, anyway. Marriage is an earthly union.
But Republicans inflate the supposed wrongs of the LGBTQ folk because there really aren’t very many LGBTQ people around. The majority of people in the U.S. are heterosexual, and so it costs only a few votes when Republicans target those who are not, inciting hatred (a sin) and violence.
When I was in the Army (before even “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was policy), my gay and lesbian friends were the ones who forever asked me to go to church with them. Thirty-five years later, in rural Iowa, I am surrounded by Trump-loving Republicans and few of them will speak to me politely, let alone invite me to go to church.
Christianity is not about sexuality. It’s about love. Don’t let hate win.