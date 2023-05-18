Mount Vernon
Cornell College held commencement exercises Sunday, May 14, at the Small Sports indoor arena.
Walking with the class of 2023 was Fred Taylor, a former Springville native and graduate of the class of 1943. Taylor completed his requirements to earn his diploma in 1943 but was called to active duty before his commencement ceremony in World War II.
Taylor had recounted to family that was the one thing that felt like it was incomplete of his college experience, never getting to walk that stage, and his daughter reached out to the college earlier this year to see if it was a possibility.
“Shortly after the Pearl Harbor attack, I and a number of my friends at Cornell joined the Army Air Corps (later named the U.S. Army Air Force) Reserve because we’d rather be in the Air Corps than a foot soldier. The Army Reserves, then, were activated in February of my senior year. On Feb. 19, 1943, we had to leave and went to Jefferson Barracks in Missouri for basic training,” Taylor told Cornell for a story on their website.
The Springville native was the eighth of nine children. His dad drove the 10 miles to campus to pick up his diploma while he was away.
“Cornell shaped the rest of my life, actually,” Taylor said in the Cornell story. “For my work and occupation and then meeting Peggy there. I married her, and of course, that shaped the rest of my life. The college was extremely important to me.”
Taylor not only walked to receive his diploma but, as an honored alumnus attending, was able to lead the class of 2023 into moving their tassels from the right side of their head to the left side to reflect their graduation status.
Cornell College president Jonathan Brand said Cornell had added a few other requirements since Taylor’s graduation, mainly a focus on experiential learning in internship settings or civic engagement.
“You are probably one of our first graduates to have met those requirements before they were even required,” Brand said.
Brand noted it was the students’ day to celebrate their accomplishments.
Cornell speaker of the class was Makayla Kelleher of Newton.
Kelleher walked students through the four years they had at school, beginning the fall of 2019.
“As freshman, we were enjoying the magical experience that was our time at Cornell,” Kelleher said.
The spring of 2020, the school year was cut short, as students were ordered to shelter in place at home following spring break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The start of the next school year was also slightly delayed, as the campus dealt with the after effects of COVID-19.
Still, the class persevered through those challenges and online learning to back in person learning as they could, adapting to social distancing parameters, masking and other required tasks.
This year, Kelleher said, students experienced a number of their last things – last group projects, last papers, last exams and started setting their sights on what is to come next.
“I just want to thank those who took the time to help our class,” Kelleher said. “And thanks to the Class of 2023.”
Speaker of the class for academia was Christina Penn-Goetsch, professor of art history.
Penn-Goetsch started her speech with a cardboard representation of Michaelangelo’s sculpture of David, which had been in controversy earlier this March.
She outlined the 16-ton marble sculpture’s impact in modern culture and mores.
“To say the statue of David is pornographic is not to understand the Bible or Renaissance art,” Penn-Goetsch said.
She connected the statue similar to the Cornell College students’ own journeys. Here, they stood as a class, waiting to continue to tackle their own Goliaths.
“You, as Cornell students, have had many of your own impossible foes you’ve faced,” Penn-Goetsch said. “Group projects, papers, exams, presentations, along with your personal challenges, and you, like David, have faced them head on and persevered.”
Brand read portions of the charge from the class of 1943, which he argued could have been just as applicable to the charge to the college of 2023 80 years later, commending the students, the faculty, the staff and the college’s alums.
“The college’s future is as bright as it’s resilient past,” the charge of 1943 concluded.
Brand’s own charge for the class of 2023 was one he said was simple.
“Continue to do what you do best,” Brand said. “Continue to show the world the big hearts and big minds you’ve had, and continue to build relationships in all ways.”
The college also honored three outgoing professors with professor emeritus status – Michelle Mouton, Craig Tepper and Barbara Christie Pope.