With harvest winding down, farmers who are thinking of planting cover crops – as well as those who have already seeded covers for the coming winter – still have a chance to apply for cost-share and technical assistance through Practical Farmers of Iowa’s cover crop cost-share program.
Farmers are eligible regardless of whether they have already seeded covers for the year. The deadline to apply is Dec. 1.
Those enrolled in the program can receive $10 per acre on up to 200 acres or 10% of farmed acres (whichever is larger), and $5 per acre on everything above that.
There are no requirements on the species or seeding method used – and no limit on the number of acres farmers can enroll. Both existing cover crop acres or those seeded with cover crops for the first time are eligible to enroll.
“Our goal is to make sure each farmer can seed cover crops in the way that works best for their operation,” Lydia English, PFI’s field crops viability manager, said. “We’re funded by food and beverage companies investing in their supply chain, and this allows us to be flexible in our practice requirements.”
Farmers can stack the cost-share with other publicly funded programs but cannot dually enroll acres in another private cost-share program like a carbon market.
Practical Farmers also provides technical assistance to anyone new to cover crops and hosts a number of events throughout the year to support farmers learning from other farmers about how to make cover crops work for them.