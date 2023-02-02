After the Jan. 23 council meeting, Anamosa’s max levy rate was set.
For the current budget year, the levy rate of $19.93923 per $1,000 of assessed value, garnering $2,105,052 in funding. To generate the same amount with taxable valuation for the city dropping just more than $50,000, the rate would be $13.94457. The max levy rate was suggested at $14.82340, an increase of 6.30%. The reasons cited for the increase were “increases in insurance expenses and gas, good and services.”
No comments were made by public or council about the rate.
Council member Rich Crump was the lone council member to vote against the max levy.
The final levy rate can still be lowered when the budget is passed, but it cannot be higher.
Future budget meetings include the departmental budget review Feb. 6 and a hearing on the budget with it planned to be on the agenda for approval March 13.
The following day, auditor Whitney Hein said during the supervisors meeting, a proposed bill in the senate could have an impact on the budgeting process. After an error in the process by the Legislative Service Agency, the bill is looking to make a fix to the error and make it retroactive—forcing the auditor’s office to do a reassessment of taxable evaluations in the middle of budget season. Hein said it would decrease the amount of taxable value.
“Our management software is not set up for a redo,” Hein said. “It could be very devastating to our budgeting process, as well as towns, schools…I think it puts all of the local governments in a hard spot.”