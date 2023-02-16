Anamosa
At the Feb. 13 meeting of the Anamosa City Council, council members heard from 10 organizations seeking outside funding from the city.
The following were the requests made to the council.
• Jones County Economic Development requested $15,000 to cover the cost of activities and assisting the city in various projects and grant applications. The request was the same as last year.
• Anamosa Festivals, Inc. requested $2,000 to cover the cost of expenses like insurance so they can continue to use the money they raise to offset expenses for things like Pumpkinfest. This was a new request.
• Jones County Tourism once again requested their $12,500 in hotel/motel tax and $1,276 in $.30 per person funding based on the 2020 census, minus the penitentiary population.
• Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Development requested $1,000 for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, the same ask as the previous year.
• Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition requested $3,000 to assist with programs assisting county youth, the same ask as last year.
• The Anamosa Chamber of Commerce requested $14,000 to cover costs like utility, rent and the director’s salary, now a full-time position. The ask was up from the award two years ago and the $11,000 requested last year.
• The Grant Wood Art Gallery upped their ask to $6,500 from $4,800 to help defray costs.
• The Anamosa Rotary Club again requested $3,000 to assist with the costs of the annual fireworks display.
• Jones County Senior Dining requested $5,265, up from $4,800 last year, which is used for premise costs based on the number of meals served in Anamosa the last fiscal year.
• Jones County Extension and Outreach requested $500 for summer camp in town.
The requests were unanimously approved.
In total, the council approved allocation of the projected $72,000 in hotel/motel funding going to Jones County Tourism, the Anamosa Chamber of Commerce, Grant Wood Art Gallery, Anamosa Festivals, Inc., $19,000 to be transferred to the parks and rec department, Jones County Economic Development and the Anamosa Rotary Club, and $10,541 in funding out of the general fund, split between Jones County Tourism, Cedar/Jones Early Childhood Development. Jones County Senior dining and Jones County Safe and Healthy Youth Coalition.
