Anamosa
As city staff returned from their holiday weekend after Christmas, they got a nasty surprise in city hall.
“When we came back from our four-day weekend, there was water all over the other side of city hall,” city administrator Michon Jackson said. “It was up to the second pillar in the council chambers.”
The leak, she told the council, was determined to be due to the fact that the radiator upstairs in a vacated office was cracked in nine places, causing water to flow down into the council chambers area and the office where Jones County Economic Development works out of when in town.
Professionals were called in to dry out the area, but the work was stopped when the city was informed that insurance would not be covering the repairs, as the radiator was off at the time it broke.
Work already done included drying out the carpet, checking for asbestos and spraying to prevent mold development. The lingering damage included warping of a wall, a desk and a column, though they were not affected structurally.
Jackson inquired whether the council wanted those to continue. After ensuring that Jones County Economic Development’s office space was workable, the council members agreed with the decision to stop the repair work for now. There has been discussion about the council chambers to be able to be rented out at some point in the future, so work would have to be done before then, but council members said that could be determined by the later date.
Per action taken in earlier in the meeting, the library will continue to host the council until further notice as the time and place for the meeting was set to remain the Anamosa library on the second and fourth Mondays of the month at 6 p.m.
An exception will be the upcoming work session to address the city’s budget process. Council members approved the timeline for the city budget, including a hearing on the max levy rate Jan. 23, the departmental budget review Feb. 6 and a hearing on the budget with it planned to be on the agenda for approval March 13.
