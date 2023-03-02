Anamosa
Feb. 21, Jones County approved another set of settlements as part of the opioid epidemic.
Jones County attorney Kristofer Lyons presented five new settlement agreements for the county to sign on to from Teva, Allergan, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, with this batch of settlements expected to get the county around $263,000 over the next 10 years. How the funds were dispersed and over what length of time depended on the company and the individual settlement agreements.
For the agreement to be official, they needed to reach a critical mass of about 90 to 95% of the communities involved to sign on, but Lyons did not anticipate that being an issue.
This is the second settlement the county has approved. Last year, an agreement was approved with the “Big Three” drug distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.
Any money that would be received would be used for abatement purposes.
“This will all go into an abatement fund. We haven’t said what we’re going to do with it yet. That will be ultimately a you guys’ decision,” Lyons told the supervisors. “We are going to have the money directly, and we’re going to get to decide how we spend it.”
Lyons and sheriff Greg Graver have started discussions about possible uses of the funds, as the money from the settlements have started to roll in, and they start reaching a “critical mass” where they get enough funds to start in on an abatement measure. He said there was interest from multiple groups about how the funds could be utilized and that more discussions would need to be had before they came to the supervisors with a recommendation.
Another consideration down the road would be whether the county would want to consider entering into an agreement with a company to buy out their settlements and give the county a lump sum, but Lyons said he’d want to wait until all the agreements were finalized before looking into that possibility more thoroughly.
