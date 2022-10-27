On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office will be collaborating with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in a nationwide prescription drug “take-back” initiative that seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft. The sheriff’s office will be collecting potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office (West Parking Lot), 310 2nd Avenue SW, Cedar Rapids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time. This free, anonymous service will help keep your home safe and could even save lives.
The National Prescription Drug Take-Back addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Many Americans are not aware that medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are at alarming rates, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that many abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, many Americans do not know how to properly dispose of their unused medicine, often flushing them down the toilet or throwing them away – both potential safety and health hazards.
For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Oct. 29 Take Back Day event, go to the DEA Diversion website at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov.