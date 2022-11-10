The ongoing issues with child care services is one that has been in the crosshairs of Jones County Economic Development (JCED) for the past few years.
Recently, the organization held a business roundtable at Camp Courageous to let businesses hear from a couple of local organizations and about how they helped their workers meet their needs.
“We’ve been doing a lot of work directly either with individual businesses or talking to communities or child care providers. So, we realized maybe we should bring in the businesses directly to have a conversation,” JCED executive director Derek Lumsden said of why they wanted to hold the forum.
The organization wanted to bring in a couple of speakers to talk about their unique perspective and perhaps provide something that local businesses could adopt. Megan Schulte with Frontier Coop talked on the onsite program that the company developed back in the ‘70s. Schulte discussed the benefits they’d seen, like a reduction in turnover and family illnesses having less of an impact on employee attendance. The investment, they felt, would still be worth it today.
Attendees also heard from Easton Valley schools about their in-house services, which Chris Fee said not only helped staff and families currently with the district but helped increase the district’s open enrollment in numbers.
As Lumsden has researched the situation through conversations with providers and businesses, as well as taking feedback from the needs survey from last year, the understanding of the problem has shifted. While from a business side, the lack of child care is a driving factor for some people not being able to join the workforce.
On the provider side, while the initial perception was that there weren’t enough spaces available, the truth is more complicated than that.
“They can’t hire people because they can’t compete because of wages and benefits,” Lumsden said. “I believe we have enough spaces.”
If providers can hire adequate staff to allow them to maximize the children they can accept, it would help open up the necessary spots for potential employees to get local childcare.
Communicating that perception is still an issue.
“It’s something that even the state doesn’t understand. They put a lot of money into opening up spaces, and some places do need that, but there’s not enough money put in to making sure the child care industry is propped up with wages and benefits to make it attractive to people to want to work in that field,” Lumsden said.
As the county continues to try to address needs, Lumsden said with the information gleaned from the survey, they feel like they have a good sense of where they need to attack and have been working with regional partners to address factors contributing to the shortage of child care services. However, with a big roadblock being additional state and federal funding, the process will likely be a slow-moving one.
“There’s a lot of rules and restrictions around child care, including around how you can access wages and benefits,” he said.
Those legislative changes, Lumsden said, is where the major changes will have to occur if the issue of child care is really going to be addressed.